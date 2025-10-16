Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas broke up after nine months of romantic relationship

$41.760.01
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 13070 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
07:17 AM • 10967 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
05:41 AM • 21761 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 21358 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 20387 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 32721 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 53417 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 52296 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 42674 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Thrifty use of electricity: Ukrainians reminded of basic rulesOctober 15, 10:57 PM • 19469 views
Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committeeOctober 16, 01:02 AM • 20537 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centersOctober 16, 02:44 AM • 22440 views
Ukraine's new program with the IMF: the fund confirmed Georgieva's visit to Ukraine03:03 AM • 21256 views
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEK06:15 AM • 21323 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 13086 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence07:09 AM • 11712 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 46802 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 61197 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 54495 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
China
Sumy Oblast
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 21519 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 70914 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 49405 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 51877 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 57464 views
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas broke up after nine months of romantic relationship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1530 views

Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas ended their romantic relationship after nine months but remain friends. The couple realized that "the spark was gone" and decided to stop dating.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas broke up after nine months of romantic relationship

Actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have broken up after nine months of romantic relationship. However, they remain good friends, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Tom Cruise, the 63-year-old Hollywood icon whose ex-wife Nicole Kidman recently divorced Keith Urban, and 37-year-old Bond girl de Armas broke up after realizing the "spark was gone."

A source close to the couple said: "Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple ran out. They will remain good friends, but are no longer dating. They just realized that they were not going to go the full distance and that they were better off as friends. There was a spark between them, but they still love each other's company, and they both take it very maturely. She has already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together."

News of their alleged breakup came shortly after Ana was seen with Tom's "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star Miles Teller at a gym in Santa Monica.

Ana and Miles, who is currently married to his wife Keleigh, were spotted earlier this week on Monday leaving a private gym, but appeared to get into separate vehicles.

Tom and Ana were last seen together in public several months ago, in July, when the couple officially announced their romance. At the time, the two stars were seen holding hands as they headed for a weekend in Woodstock, Vermont.

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"06.06.25, 13:26 • 156773 views

They were also spotted strolling through the picturesque town together, after rumors of their relationship first surfaced earlier this year in February.

Shortly before their trip to Vermont, both stars were also seen at an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium. That same month, Tom and Ana also enjoyed a day on a boat during a trip to Menorca, Spain.

Tom has been showering Ana with gifts since they met, it's his thing, he's attentive, a source exclusively told the Daily Mail in July.

"At first it started with her favorite flowers, then with books he thought she'd want to read because she's an avid reader."

The insider added: "The more they got to know each other, the bigger the gifts became. There were jewelry like gold bracelets and designer clothes, things like that, things every girl would like."

"Probably the biggest gift he gave her was the ability to go anywhere in the world at any moment, not many people can do that. She loves to travel."

The Hollywood stars first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted having dinner in London just before Valentine's Day.

The couple was seen more than once in the following months, for example, Ana and Tom having dinner at a restaurant in London.

In May, they attended David Beckham's 50th birthday party, which took place in Notting Hill, and left together in the same vehicle.

However, a guest who was also present at the time told Page Six that Ana and Tom's relationship appeared platonic.

The insider explained that Tom and Ana "came together, had a great evening and clearly enjoyed each other's company."

However, the same insider added: "But I can't say anything more... I have no evidence that it's romantic."

This is not taught in film school: Tom Cruise explained the secret of great actors14.05.25, 01:30 • 5189 views

A separate source told Us Weekly at the time that the "Top Gun: Maverick" star was "very much in love" with Ana. It was then added that the romance was "low-key" and "still new and in its early stages."

The insider stated that Ana and Tom first met in February to discuss work, which then led to "the relationship developing."

"They went on a few dates, and it was very low-key. It's in the early stages, and he was courting her."

And earlier this month, Ana was also seen posing with a mysterious man during Paris Fashion Week. Last month, in September, the actress was seen at a party with rapper Bad Bunny during a trip to Puerto Rico.

At the time, the actress filmed herself dancing to his hit NUEVAYoL while at the musician's concert. While strolling through the French city, the star posed for a casual Instagram photo with two friends as they spent time outdoors.

Addition

Nicole Kidman's biting comments about her divorce from Tom Cruise have once again attracted fans' attention after the actress's unexpected breakup with Keith Urban. Last month, the stars announced their divorce after 19 years of marriage, and now a video of her 2001 statements has gone viral again.

