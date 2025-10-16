Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas broke up after nine months of romantic relationship

Actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have broken up after nine months of romantic relationship. However, they remain good friends, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Tom Cruise, the 63-year-old Hollywood icon whose ex-wife Nicole Kidman recently divorced Keith Urban, and 37-year-old Bond girl de Armas broke up after realizing the "spark was gone."

A source close to the couple said: "Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple ran out. They will remain good friends, but are no longer dating. They just realized that they were not going to go the full distance and that they were better off as friends. There was a spark between them, but they still love each other's company, and they both take it very maturely. She has already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together."

News of their alleged breakup came shortly after Ana was seen with Tom's "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star Miles Teller at a gym in Santa Monica.

Ana and Miles, who is currently married to his wife Keleigh, were spotted earlier this week on Monday leaving a private gym, but appeared to get into separate vehicles.

Tom and Ana were last seen together in public several months ago, in July, when the couple officially announced their romance. At the time, the two stars were seen holding hands as they headed for a weekend in Woodstock, Vermont.

They were also spotted strolling through the picturesque town together, after rumors of their relationship first surfaced earlier this year in February.

Shortly before their trip to Vermont, both stars were also seen at an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium. That same month, Tom and Ana also enjoyed a day on a boat during a trip to Menorca, Spain.

Tom has been showering Ana with gifts since they met, it's his thing, he's attentive, a source exclusively told the Daily Mail in July.

"At first it started with her favorite flowers, then with books he thought she'd want to read because she's an avid reader."

The insider added: "The more they got to know each other, the bigger the gifts became. There were jewelry like gold bracelets and designer clothes, things like that, things every girl would like."

"Probably the biggest gift he gave her was the ability to go anywhere in the world at any moment, not many people can do that. She loves to travel."

The Hollywood stars first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted having dinner in London just before Valentine's Day.

The couple was seen more than once in the following months, for example, Ana and Tom having dinner at a restaurant in London.

In May, they attended David Beckham's 50th birthday party, which took place in Notting Hill, and left together in the same vehicle.

However, a guest who was also present at the time told Page Six that Ana and Tom's relationship appeared platonic.

The insider explained that Tom and Ana "came together, had a great evening and clearly enjoyed each other's company."

However, the same insider added: "But I can't say anything more... I have no evidence that it's romantic."

A separate source told Us Weekly at the time that the "Top Gun: Maverick" star was "very much in love" with Ana. It was then added that the romance was "low-key" and "still new and in its early stages."

The insider stated that Ana and Tom first met in February to discuss work, which then led to "the relationship developing."

"They went on a few dates, and it was very low-key. It's in the early stages, and he was courting her."

And earlier this month, Ana was also seen posing with a mysterious man during Paris Fashion Week. Last month, in September, the actress was seen at a party with rapper Bad Bunny during a trip to Puerto Rico.

At the time, the actress filmed herself dancing to his hit NUEVAYoL while at the musician's concert. While strolling through the French city, the star posed for a casual Instagram photo with two friends as they spent time outdoors.

