Today, the world celebrates International Port Wine Day and Bubble Wrap Day

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101909 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109887 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112578 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133960 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104239 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137050 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103824 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113474 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121558 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 74005 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116487 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 46791 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47770 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100630 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133960 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137050 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158064 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33472 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47770 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116487 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121558 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140820 views
Actual
Today, the world celebrates International Port Wine Day and Bubble Wrap Day

Today, the world celebrates International Port Wine Day and Bubble Wrap Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29961 views

January 27 is International Port Wine Day and Bubble Wrap Day. Port wine is a special fortified wine from Portugal, and bubble wrap, created as wallpaper, has become a popular packaging material.

Today, on January 27, all fans of fortified wines can celebrate the International Port Wine Day, and those who like to calm down with the bursting of bubbles can celebrate the Day of Bubble Wrap, UNN writes

Details

Port is a Portuguese sweet fortified wine, a class of “liqueur” wines, most often made from dark yellow and red grape varieties, less often from pink and white grape varieties. Port is usually served as a dessert wine, and there are also dry and semi-dry varieties. 

The emergence of port wine is closely linked to politics. Due to constant wars with France in the 17th century, Great Britain began exporting wine from Portugal. But during transportation by sea, the wine spoiled. Therefore, at the stage of grape fermentation, winemakers began to add alcohol to it.

This technology began to be used on an industrial scale in the late 18th century. True port, according to international trade and trademark law, comes only from a clearly defined region of the Douro River Valley in northern Portugal. 

The wine got its name from the city of Porto, which historically was the main port of entry for this wine to the outside world. The main cellars of port wine producers are located in the suburbs of Porto, on the left bank of the Douro, which has the official status of Vila Nova de Gaia.

Five cult movies about espionage: what to watch this weekend24.01.25, 21:06 • 180284 views

Also, on the last day of Monday, i.e. today, January 27, the world celebrates Bubble Wrap Day. Bubble wrap is a transparent polyethylene material covered with millions of air bubbles used for packaging and transportation.

This unusual and fun holiday is dedicated to the beloved bubble wrap used for packaging. However, it also brings people pleasure due to its calming effect when the bubbles are burst.

Bubble wrap was developed by two engineers, Alfred Fielding and Mark Chavanes, in 1957. They intended the new material to be a new, stylish type of wallpaper for the home, but later it found another use, becoming a popular packaging material.

One of the main properties of bubble wrap is its ability to absorb shock. The bubbles in the film create an elastic structure that absorbs shocks and vibrations, preventing damage to the packaged goods. Thanks to this property, bubble wrap has become an integral part of packaging for electronics, glass, tableware, furniture, and other fragile goods.

The scandal does not subside: Blake Lively files a legal request for Baldoni's lawyer23.01.25, 16:08 • 121746 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
portugalPortugal

Contact us about advertising