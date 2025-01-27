Today, the world celebrates International Port Wine Day and Bubble Wrap Day

Today, on January 27, all fans of fortified wines can celebrate the International Port Wine Day, and those who like to calm down with the bursting of bubbles can celebrate the Day of Bubble Wrap, UNN writes.

Port is a Portuguese sweet fortified wine, a class of “liqueur” wines, most often made from dark yellow and red grape varieties, less often from pink and white grape varieties. Port is usually served as a dessert wine, and there are also dry and semi-dry varieties.

The emergence of port wine is closely linked to politics. Due to constant wars with France in the 17th century, Great Britain began exporting wine from Portugal. But during transportation by sea, the wine spoiled. Therefore, at the stage of grape fermentation, winemakers began to add alcohol to it.

This technology began to be used on an industrial scale in the late 18th century. True port, according to international trade and trademark law, comes only from a clearly defined region of the Douro River Valley in northern Portugal.

The wine got its name from the city of Porto, which historically was the main port of entry for this wine to the outside world. The main cellars of port wine producers are located in the suburbs of Porto, on the left bank of the Douro, which has the official status of Vila Nova de Gaia.

Also, on the last day of Monday, i.e. today, January 27, the world celebrates Bubble Wrap Day. Bubble wrap is a transparent polyethylene material covered with millions of air bubbles used for packaging and transportation.

This unusual and fun holiday is dedicated to the beloved bubble wrap used for packaging. However, it also brings people pleasure due to its calming effect when the bubbles are burst.

Bubble wrap was developed by two engineers, Alfred Fielding and Mark Chavanes, in 1957. They intended the new material to be a new, stylish type of wallpaper for the home, but later it found another use, becoming a popular packaging material.

One of the main properties of bubble wrap is its ability to absorb shock. The bubbles in the film create an elastic structure that absorbs shocks and vibrations, preventing damage to the packaged goods. Thanks to this property, bubble wrap has become an integral part of packaging for electronics, glass, tableware, furniture, and other fragile goods.

