The scandal does not subside: Blake Lively files a legal request for Baldoni's lawyer

The scandal surrounding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is gaining momentum: the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds filed a legal request against Baldoni's lawyer after a video from the set of the movie Leave Me If You Love Me was published.

Writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have filed a formal legal request after Justin Baldoni's lawyer posted a video of the actress and director dancing on the set of the movie Leave Me If You Love.

The video, published on the Daily Mail, shows three takes of a dance scene between Lively and Baldoni, which allegedly shows their normal relationship before the actress's sexual harassment allegations. Lively, on the other hand, said that the publication of this clip confirms her discomfort during the filming of the scene.

Together with her husband, Reynolds, she asked the court to issue a protective order against Baldoni's lawyers, accusing them of spreading false statements and conducting a “media harassment campaign.

According to the information, on Tuesday, the couple filed a letter with the court, calling for an end to the “improper behavior” of Baldoni's representatives. Lively and Reynolds claim that defense attorney Brian Friedman is violating court rules that prohibit making public statements unrelated to the case that could affect the objectivity of the jury. The publication of the unedited video caused particular outrage.

Meanwhile, sources close to Baldoni told the DailyMail that the gag order is “grossly unfair” given that Justin has already suffered damage from the New York Times story, which they say led to the loss of three work contracts and hundreds of millions of dollars.

All Justin wants to do is publish videos and text messages to prove the allegations are false. Surprisingly, Blake Lively started a campaign against Justin and then immediately turned around and said she wanted a gag order so that Justin could not defend himself. This happened after Lively broke her silence on the unedited footage. Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may be hoping that this latest stunt will outpace the damning evidence against him, but the video itself is compromising - her legal team shared in a statement to the DailyMail.

Blake Lively's team claims that the video shows Justin Baldoni repeatedly leaning toward the actress, trying to kiss her, kissing her on the forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking his thumb over her lips, caressing her, talking about her smell, and engaging in conversation that does not meet professional standards.

According to Lively's lawyers, every frame of the video confirms her description in paragraph 48 of the complaint. It was also noted that none of the intimate scenes captured on the video were choreographed. All of Baldoni's actions were allegedly improvised without prior discussion or consent, and without the presence of an intimacy coordinator.

Baldoni was not only Lively's partner in the film, but also the director, studio head, and her immediate boss the lawyers emphasized.

The legal team also argues that Lively's distance from Baldoni in the scenes was not an act, but a reflection of her real discomfort, as evidenced by her repeated requests to the characters to switch to normal conversation.

Recall

Following the high-profile accusations by star Blake Lively, Sony Pictures, the studio that made the movie Leave Me If You Love, released a statement accusing the director and her co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and defamation against her.