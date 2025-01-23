The scandal does not subside: Blake Lively files a legal request for Baldoni's lawyer

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100498 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101813 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109789 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112493 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133831 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104208 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136965 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103821 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113474 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121447 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 73419 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116371 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 46144 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47081 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100498 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133831 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136965 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168355 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158021 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33245 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47081 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116371 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121447 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140801 views
Actual
The scandal does not subside: Blake Lively files a legal request for Baldoni's lawyer

The scandal does not subside: Blake Lively files a legal request for Baldoni's lawyer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121742 views

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have filed a legal request against Justin Baldoni's lawyer over a video from the set. The actress accuses Baldoni of sexual harassment during the filming of the movie Leave Me If You Love.

The scandal surrounding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is gaining momentum: the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds filed a legal request against Baldoni's lawyer after a video from the set of the movie Leave Me If You Love Me was published.

Writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have filed a formal legal request after Justin Baldoni's lawyer posted a video of the actress and director dancing on the set of the movie Leave Me If You Love.

The video, published on the Daily Mail, shows three takes of a dance scene between Lively and Baldoni, which allegedly shows their normal relationship before the actress's sexual harassment allegations. Lively, on the other hand, said that the publication of this clip confirms her discomfort during the filming of the scene.

Together with her husband, Reynolds, she asked the court to issue a protective order against Baldoni's lawyers, accusing them of spreading false statements and conducting a “media harassment campaign.

According to the information, on Tuesday, the couple filed a letter with the court, calling for an end to the “improper behavior” of Baldoni's representatives. Lively and Reynolds claim that defense attorney Brian Friedman is violating court rules that prohibit making public statements unrelated to the case that could affect the objectivity of the jury. The publication of the unedited video caused particular outrage.

Image

Meanwhile, sources close to Baldoni told the DailyMail that the gag order is “grossly unfair” given that Justin has already suffered damage from the New York Times story, which they say led to the loss of three work contracts and hundreds of millions of dollars.

All Justin wants to do is publish videos and text messages to prove the allegations are false. Surprisingly, Blake Lively started a campaign against Justin and then immediately turned around and said she wanted a gag order so that Justin could not defend himself. This happened after Lively broke her silence on the unedited footage. Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may be hoping that this latest stunt will outpace the damning evidence against him, but the video itself is compromising

- her legal team shared in a statement to the DailyMail.

Blake Lively's team claims that the video shows Justin Baldoni repeatedly leaning toward the actress, trying to kiss her, kissing her on the forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking his thumb over her lips, caressing her, talking about her smell, and engaging in conversation that does not meet professional standards.

According to Lively's lawyers, every frame of the video confirms her description in paragraph 48 of the complaint. It was also noted that none of the intimate scenes captured on the video were choreographed. All of Baldoni's actions were allegedly improvised without prior discussion or consent, and without the presence of an intimacy coordinator.

Baldoni was not only Lively's partner in the film, but also the director, studio head, and her immediate boss

the lawyers emphasized.

The legal team also argues that Lively's distance from Baldoni in the scenes was not an act, but a reflection of her real discomfort, as evidenced by her repeated requests to the characters to switch to normal conversation.

Recall 

Following the high-profile accusations by star Blake Lively, Sony Pictures, the studio that made the movie Leave Me If You Love, released a statement accusing the director and her co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and defamation against her.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

UNN Lite
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times

Contact us about advertising