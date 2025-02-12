To save money: Trump may close US consulates in several countries to save money

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 43369 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 89077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101921 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116783 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100186 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125019 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102515 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113223 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116842 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159035 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103219 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 93633 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 64907 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106215 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100447 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116783 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125019 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159035 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149337 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181518 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100447 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106215 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136694 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138499 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166446 views
To save money: Trump may close US consulates in several countries to save money

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29115 views

Trump is considering closing US consulates in Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the Pacific Islands to save money. Most of the consulates that may be closed are in Germany and France.

Donald Trump is considering closing a number of US consulates and diplomatic missions around the world to cut costs at the State Department. This was reported by NBC News, citing three officials of the US presidential administration, UNN report.

Details

It is noted that the list of institutions that may be closed includes consulates in Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the Pacific Islands. Officials said Trump had reviewed the list of consulates, but no final decisions had been made. Also, the timing of possible closures has not yet been determined.

Some consulates have been inspected by State Department officials and assessed for compliance with Trump's "America First" plan. Officials are also considering the diplomatic relevance of the consulates and considering the types of additional government activities that could take place there, such as military contacts with other countries and intelligence gathering.

According to officials, most of the consulates in Europe that could be closed are located in Germany and France. The State Department has requested information from consulates about their overall operations.

Trump confirms he will send US Treasury Secretary to Ukraine11.02.25, 19:26 • 38502 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
franceFrance
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising