To save money: Trump may close US consulates in several countries to save money

Donald Trump is considering closing a number of US consulates and diplomatic missions around the world to cut costs at the State Department. This was reported by NBC News, citing three officials of the US presidential administration, UNN report.

Details

It is noted that the list of institutions that may be closed includes consulates in Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the Pacific Islands. Officials said Trump had reviewed the list of consulates, but no final decisions had been made. Also, the timing of possible closures has not yet been determined.

Some consulates have been inspected by State Department officials and assessed for compliance with Trump's "America First" plan. Officials are also considering the diplomatic relevance of the consulates and considering the types of additional government activities that could take place there, such as military contacts with other countries and intelligence gathering.

According to officials, most of the consulates in Europe that could be closed are located in Germany and France. The State Department has requested information from consulates about their overall operations.

