Trump confirms he will send US Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announces that he is sending Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskiy. The visit is related to negotiations on US access to rare earth metals.
US President Donald Trump said he would send Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He announced this on his social network Truth Social, UNN reports.
I am sending Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskiy. This war must and will end soon - there has been too much death and destruction. The U.S. has spent billions of dollars around the world with little results. When America is strong, the world is at peace
Recall
The media reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will visit Ukraine this week as part of initial talks to secure U.S. access to rare earth metals.