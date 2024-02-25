$41.340.03
TikTok has made music even more accessible around the world, including in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26379 views

TikTok introduces a new "Add to Music" feature that allows users to save songs heard on the video platform to music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, making music more accessible around the world, including in Ukraine.

TikTok has made music even more accessible around the world, including in Ukraine

TikTok announces the Add to Music app, a new feature that will allow you to save songs to music streaming services of your choice, such as Spotify and Apple Music.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Tiktok Newsroom.

Context

Despite ongoing disputes with major copyright holders, TikTok has rolled out the feature of saving tracks to playlists on popular streaming services around the world. The feature is available in 150 countries, including Ukraine.

Details

The corresponding feature will appear as a button labeled "Add Song" next to the song title at the bottom of the TikTok video in the "For You" feed, inviting users to save the song to the music streaming service of their choice. When a user* first clicks the "Add Song" button, they can save the song to their favorite music streaming service.

The song is saved to the default playlist of the selected music streaming service.

Users can also add a track to a new or existing playlist. After using the Add to Music App feature for the first time, the selected music app will become the default music streaming service for saving tracks later.

Fedorov: 90% of all drones used by Ukraine on the battlefield are of domestic production25.02.24, 12:41 • 24479 views

As noted, users can change the default music streaming service at any time in the settings. You can also use the "Add to music app" function from the artist's audio information page.

In addition to the Add to Music feature, TikTok is actively investing in music-related initiatives. Last year, the platform introduced "Artist Accounts" designed for musicians and launched a program to discover new artists called Elevate. Additionally, in 2022, TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, introduced SoundOn, a music distribution platform.

OpenAI creates new team for child safety: research and protection08.02.24, 10:04 • 25813 views

In 2023, the video platform also introduced an artificial intelligence-based music creation platform called Ripple.

Recall

The European Parliament is calling for a reform of the streaming music market to ensure fair remuneration for authors and performers. A proposed EU draft law could oblige platforms to increase the transparency of their algorithms and recommendation tools.

The EU launches an investigation into TikTok for possible violations of child protection and harmful content rulesunder the Digital Services Act.

Pakistani woman accused of killing younger sister while recording video for TikTok02.01.24, 07:10 • 93262 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesMultimediaUNN Lite
OpenAI
TikTok
Spotify
European Union
Ukraine
