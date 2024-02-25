Fedorov: 90% of all drones used by Ukraine on the battlefield are of domestic production

Ukrainian-made drones account for 90% of all UAVs used by the Defense Forces at the front. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Our rapid response and technological capabilities have led to the fact that 90% of all UAVs used on the battlefield today are UAVs produced in Ukraine. This is very important, and it is important to understand that a large team of government officials and a team of business and the public sector are working on this - Fedorov said.

He added that last year, more than 20 regulatory acts were adopted, which created the best conditions for doing technology business in the military technology sector in the world.

Addendum

Fedorov stated that more than a million FVP drones will be produced this year, in addition to other types of UAVs.