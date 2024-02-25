$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32722 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 122472 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 76424 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 288958 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 243575 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194582 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232879 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251978 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158038 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372229 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Fedorov: 90% of all drones used by Ukraine on the battlefield are of domestic production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24479 views

Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov said that 90% of the drones currently used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the conflict are domestically produced.

Fedorov: 90% of all drones used by Ukraine on the battlefield are of domestic production

Ukrainian-made drones account for 90% of all UAVs used by the Defense Forces at the front. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Our rapid response and technological capabilities have led to the fact that 90% of all UAVs used on the battlefield today are UAVs produced in Ukraine. This is very important, and it is important to understand that a large team of government officials and a team of business and the public sector are working on this

- Fedorov said.

He added that last year, more than 20 regulatory acts were adopted, which created the best conditions for doing technology business in the military technology sector in the world.

Addendum

Fedorov stated that more than a million FVP drones will be produced this year, in addition to other types of UAVs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
