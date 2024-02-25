Fedorov: 90% of all drones used by Ukraine on the battlefield are of domestic production
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov said that 90% of the drones currently used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the conflict are domestically produced.
Ukrainian-made drones account for 90% of all UAVs used by the Defense Forces at the front. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN correspondent reports.
Our rapid response and technological capabilities have led to the fact that 90% of all UAVs used on the battlefield today are UAVs produced in Ukraine. This is very important, and it is important to understand that a large team of government officials and a team of business and the public sector are working on this
He added that last year, more than 20 regulatory acts were adopted, which created the best conditions for doing technology business in the military technology sector in the world.
Addendum
Fedorov stated that more than a million FVP drones will be produced this year, in addition to other types of UAVs.