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Three people missing in the Kyiv region after Russia's ballistic missile strike; there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

Russia attacked the Kyiv region with missiles and drones overnight. Six people, including three children, were injured in Irpin; the search for those missing is ongoing.

Three people missing in the Kyiv region after Russia's ballistic missile strike; there are casualties
Illustrative photo

Three people are missing after russia struck the Kyiv region with ballistic missiles and drones during the night of October 19. Six people are known to have been injured. The consequences of Russia’s attack were recorded in at least two districts of the region. This was reported by Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko on social media, UNN writes.

During the night, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on the Kyiv region using ballistic and cruise missiles and attack UAVs. Unfortunately, there are casualties. In Irpin, Bucha district, six people were injured, including three children. Another three people are missing. The search is currently underway

- Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, there are consequences in two districts:

  • in Bucha district, 11 private houses, 6 cars, a production facility and a warehouse, and an educational institution were damaged; windows were blown out in apartment buildings;
    • in Vyshhorod district, a private house, 5 cars, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

      Power outages following the Russian attack in a number of regions, including in the west19.10.26, 09:57 • 2628 views

      Julia Shramko

      War in UkraineKyiv region
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