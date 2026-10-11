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Three out of three. Ukrainian FP-1 drones hit the last supercomputer of the "Yandex" service in the russian federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3122 views

Following the attack on the data center in Vladimir, all three of "Yandex's" supercomputers became unavailable. Thousands of Yandex Cloud clients are at risk.

Three out of three. Ukrainian FP-1 drones hit the last supercomputer of the "Yandex" service in the russian federation

The last of three supercomputers belonging to Russia’s "Yandex" ceased operations following an FP-1 strike on a data center in Vladimir. Thousands of companies in the Russian Federation that used Yandex Cloud are now at risk, UNN reports. 

"The Defense Forces attacked the third data center of the Russian company "Yandex"—this time in Vladimir. As a result of impacts by FP-1 strike UAVs, the facility was damaged and completely ceased operations," the Ukrainian strike-drone manufacturer Fire Point reported

Following the attack, large-scale disruptions in the operation of "Yandex" services have been recorded—most of them are currently unavailable.

According to the OSINT channel Еxilenova+, the affected data centers serve a wide range of Russian companies. 

"This means the greatest risk now concerns thousands of companies that do not have their own infrastructure and keep their websites, databases, payments, or back end on Yandex Cloud. Many of them may be little known, so a complete public list is not yet available," the statement says

One of the three supercomputers belonging to the "Yandex" company, named "Galushkin," was located in the Russian city of Vladimir. The supercomputers are essential for training the company’s AI models. 

Earlier, the Defense Forces of Ukraine used FP-1 UAVs to strike two more supercomputers located in Sasovo—Chervonenkis and Lyapunov. Following the October 8 strike, the data center was completely shut down. Thus, all three supercomputers became unavailable for operation.

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that the Ukrainian military’s strike on the "Yandex" data centers was a response to similar Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Yulia Melnyk

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