Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM
Three foreigners detained in Vinnytsia region for organizing illegal transfer of conscript to Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

Three foreigners were detained in Mohyliv-Podilskyi district while attempting to illegally transfer a Ukrainian conscript to Moldova. They demanded 8,000 US dollars for their "services."

Three foreigners detained in Vinnytsia region for organizing illegal transfer of conscript to Moldova

In the Mohyliv-Podilskyi district, law enforcement officers detained three foreign citizens suspected of attempting to illegally transport a Ukrainian conscript to Moldova for 8,000 dollars. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a Romanian citizen and two Moldovan citizens offered a Ukrainian man to cross the border outside official checkpoints. For their "services," they set a fee of 8,000 US dollars.

At night, the suspects transported the man from Vinnytsia in their own car to a place where he was supposed to illegally cross the border. They were detained by law enforcement officers during the briefing and receipt of money.

Under the procedural guidance of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office, three foreign citizens were notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, and of assisting in the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

 - reported the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A motion was sent to the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention. The crimes incriminated carry a penalty of seven to nine years of imprisonment.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi District Police Department, and operational support is provided by the SBU, the migration policy department, and border guards of the 24th detachment of the State Border Guard Service.

Recall

In the Lviv region, two bus drivers were detained who organized a channel for the illegal transportation of conscripts to Poland. They were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova
Vinnytsia
Poland