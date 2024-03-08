Threat of attack drones in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions - Air Forces
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force warned of the threat of attack drones in Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhia regions, with Shahed-type UAVs spotted in Zaporizhzhia region moving north/northwest.
The Air Force said that there is a threat of attack UAVs in Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhia regions, UNN reports.
"Dnipropetrovska, Zaporizka - threat of attack UAVs! Movement of Shahed UAVs in Novomykolaiv district of Zaporizhzhia region, heading north/northwest," the statement said.
Explosions were heard in Sumy: Air Force warns of launch of unmanned aerial vehicles08.03.24, 17:02 • 22522 views