Threat of attack drones in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions - Air Forces

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23953 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 84394 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57345 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 244644 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213319 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184341 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226407 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250538 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156444 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371926 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29317 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 84395 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 244644 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195552 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213319 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16007 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24524 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24777 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 53729 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61217 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Threat of attack drones in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions - Air Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 28502 views

The Air Force warned of the threat of attack drones in Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhia regions, with Shahed-type UAVs spotted in Zaporizhzhia region moving north/northwest.

Threat of attack drones in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions - Air Forces

The Air Force said that there is a threat of attack UAVs in Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhia regions, UNN reports.

"Dnipropetrovska, Zaporizka - threat of attack UAVs! Movement of Shahed UAVs in Novomykolaiv district of Zaporizhzhia region, heading north/northwest," the statement said.

Explosions were heard in Sumy: Air Force warns of launch of unmanned aerial vehicles08.03.24, 17:02 • 22522 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Zaporizhzhia
Sums
