Explosions were heard in Sumy: Air Force warns of launch of unmanned aerial vehicles
Kyiv • UNN
The explosion occurred in Sumy after an air raid alert and reports of tactical aircraft launching guided bombs in the region.
An explosion was heard in Sumy after the air raid was declared. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.
Details
An explosion was heard in Sumy, according to Suspilne correspondents
Addendum
Earlier, the Sumy City Military Administration announced an air alert in the region. After that, the Air Force reported the launch of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in Sumy region.