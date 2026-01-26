Threat of a new shutdown: Democrats in the US Senate threaten to block government funding

In the US, the risk of a new partial government shutdown is growing after Senate Democrats threatened to block federal agency funding bills if they include funds for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This was reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

It is noted that the White House hopes that "common sense will prevail." According to an unnamed senior official, Democrats were "equal partners in negotiating these bills, which are the result of a bipartisan collaborative process."

Now, after a week spent celebrating their successes in this process, and in the midst of a winter storm, they are holding emergency response funding hostage to score political points. We hope that common sense will prevail and the country will not have to endure another devastating shutdown (of the government) - said the interlocutor of the publication.

The authors indicate that lawmakers were on the verge of completing work on funding for fiscal year 2026 after the House of Representatives passed its last four appropriations bills last week.

But the killing of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretty by a Border Patrol agent jeopardized the chances of these bills passing the Senate - the article says.

The media adds that if a compromise on DHS funding is not reached by the end of January, when current funds are due to expire, some federal agencies may again suspend operations, affecting their activities and services to citizens.

Last year, the US government shutdown became the longest in US history, surpassing the previous record set in late 2018 - early 2019.

