Threat of a new shutdown: Democrats in the US Senate threaten to block government funding

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
January 25, 06:28 PM • 11172 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 18700 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 17700 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 16955 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 16056 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 15368 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 15004 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 15895 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 26878 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 45256 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
94%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A mural warning of retaliation in case of a US military strike appeared in Tehran's central squareJanuary 25, 06:18 PM • 5136 views
Ukraine to receive 200 generators soon: Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian volunteersJanuary 25, 06:58 PM • 4452 views
Drove a quad bike into oncoming lane: SBI establishes circumstances of fatal road accident in which MP Salamakha diedJanuary 25, 07:26 PM • 5834 views
Enemy drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro in front of patrol officersVideoJanuary 25, 07:49 PM • 8352 views
Xi Jinping's deputy accused of leaking data on China's nuclear program to US - WSJJanuary 25, 08:18 PM • 3918 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 89060 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 103156 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 111084 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 104716 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 105493 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Czech Republic
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 21340 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 21437 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 37880 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 38195 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 51232 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Bild
Shahed-136

Threat of a new shutdown: Democrats in the US Senate threaten to block government funding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

In the US, the risk of a new partial government shutdown is growing due to threats from Democrats in the Senate to block bills to fund federal agencies if they include funds for the Department of Homeland Security. The White House hopes that "common sense will prevail."

Threat of a new shutdown: Democrats in the US Senate threaten to block government funding

In the US, the risk of a new partial government shutdown is growing after Senate Democrats threatened to block federal agency funding bills if they include funds for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This was reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the White House hopes that "common sense will prevail." According to an unnamed senior official, Democrats were "equal partners in negotiating these bills, which are the result of a bipartisan collaborative process."

Now, after a week spent celebrating their successes in this process, and in the midst of a winter storm, they are holding emergency response funding hostage to score political points. We hope that common sense will prevail and the country will not have to endure another devastating shutdown (of the government)

- said the interlocutor of the publication.

The authors indicate that lawmakers were on the verge of completing work on funding for fiscal year 2026 after the House of Representatives passed its last four appropriations bills last week.

But the killing of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretty by a Border Patrol agent jeopardized the chances of these bills passing the Senate

- the article says.

The media adds that if a compromise on DHS funding is not reached by the end of January, when current funds are due to expire, some federal agencies may again suspend operations, affecting their activities and services to citizens.

Recall

Last year, the US government shutdown became the longest in US history, surpassing the previous record set in late 2018 - early 2019.

Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history13.11.25, 05:46 • 34028 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
United States Department of Homeland Security
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
The Hill
White House
United States