Thousands of protesters have gathered outside the Russian embassy in London to support Ukraine amid rising tensions between the United States and Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 22, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of London to express solidarity with Ukraine.

Stop Russia, stop the war" and ‘Russia is a terrorist country’. Other demonstrators held placards reading "Occupation is not peace! Do not betray Ukraine!" and "Trump, Musk and Putin deny the truth - the protesters chanted.

According to the newspaper, this happened against the backdrop of the fact that on Monday, the fourth year of the deadly conflict, provoked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, will begin.

According to the Daily Mail, tensions have risen over the past week "as President Zelenskiy met with US officials to try to chart a path to peace.

I am not Ukrainian, but I realize the great danger they are in. We cannot abandon them, the UK has a duty to stand by Ukraine - said Martin Vincent, a participant of the rally.

The publication reports that British public support for Ukraine remains strong, with 67% of respondents saying they want Ukraine to win the war.

Recall

In Boston, about 1000 people held a snow march in sub-zero temperatures. Protesters in Florida and California opposed Trump's policies and the appointment of Musk as head of DOGE.

