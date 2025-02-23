ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Thousands of protesters in London rally in support of Ukraine: photo details

Thousands of protesters in London rally in support of Ukraine: photo details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66168 views

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Russian Embassy in London to support Ukraine. The rally took place on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, with 67% of Britons supporting Ukraine's victory.

Thousands of protesters have gathered outside the Russian embassy in London to support Ukraine amid rising tensions between the United States and Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 22, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of London to express solidarity with Ukraine.

Stop Russia, stop the war" and ‘Russia is a terrorist country’. Other demonstrators held placards reading "Occupation is not peace! Do not betray Ukraine!" and "Trump, Musk and Putin deny the truth

- the protesters chanted.

According to the newspaper, this happened against the backdrop of the fact that on Monday, the fourth year of the deadly conflict, provoked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, will begin.

ImageImageImageImageImage

According to the Daily Mail, tensions have risen over the past week "as President Zelenskiy met with US officials to try to chart a path to peace.

I am not Ukrainian, but I realize the great danger they are in. We cannot abandon them, the UK has a duty to stand by Ukraine

- said Martin Vincent, a participant of the rally.

The publication reports that British public support for Ukraine remains strong, with 67% of respondents saying they want Ukraine to win the war.

Recall

In Boston, about 1000 people held a snow march in sub-zero temperatures. Protesters in Florida and California opposed Trump's policies and the appointment of Musk as head of DOGE.

“A threat to the health of the nation": several hundred federal employees in the United States rally against their dismissal20.02.25, 09:27 • 20805 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising

