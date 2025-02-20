ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26418 views
09:54 AM • 26418 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46669 views
09:29 AM • 46669 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 90292 views
09:20 AM • 90292 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53101 views
08:41 AM • 53101 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111690 views
06:23 AM • 111690 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98973 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112254 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116619 views
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116619 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149749 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115130 views
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115130 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52323 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106472 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 63604 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63604 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 24778 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 24778 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 49700 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49700 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 90292 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 90292 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111690 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111690 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149749 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 140617 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140617 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173092 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 21375 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21375 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 49700 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49700 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132991 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 134881 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134881 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163313 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163313 views
"A threat to the health of the nation": several hundred federal employees in the United States rally against their dismissal

“A threat to the health of the nation": several hundred federal employees in the United States rally against their dismissal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20807 views

Hundreds of federal employees rallied outside the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services against cuts in the industry. The protesters criticize the policy of the head of the Department of Government Efficiency and advocate for the protection of scientific research.

In Washington, D.C., hundreds of current and former federal employees gathered yesterday outside the office of the Department of Health and Human Services. They protested against recent layoffs in the industry, focusing on their impact on public health, UNN reports with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

It is noted that the main criticism was directed at the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, billionaire Elon Musk, and the policy of the department he heads to reduce spending.

We are here today to fight for the future of science, to fight for your family's future, to give the American people hope. Think about the medicines you use to treat your diabetes, heart disease, or cancer. They were developed in large part because of the National Institutes of Health and the researchers it funds. Is destroying years of research progress really serving the American people? No,

- said Ian Fucci, a cancer researcher at the institution.

Participants of the rally held placards with the words "Protect civil servants, because they protect you!" and "We trust science".

Are we going to stop the illegal takeover of the government by Elon Musk? Yes, we are. We will fight this in the courts. We will fight it in Congress. And there can be no business as usual in Congress. And we will fight this at such gatherings across the country,

- said Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Recall

In the United States, about 75,000 federal employees have accepted the White House's offer of "furloughs" to resign but receive their paychecks until September. This is less than 5% of the total number of federal employees. The offer expired on Wednesday.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

