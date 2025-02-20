“A threat to the health of the nation": several hundred federal employees in the United States rally against their dismissal

In Washington, D.C., hundreds of current and former federal employees gathered yesterday outside the office of the Department of Health and Human Services. They protested against recent layoffs in the industry, focusing on their impact on public health, UNN reports with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

It is noted that the main criticism was directed at the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, billionaire Elon Musk, and the policy of the department he heads to reduce spending.

We are here today to fight for the future of science, to fight for your family's future, to give the American people hope. Think about the medicines you use to treat your diabetes, heart disease, or cancer. They were developed in large part because of the National Institutes of Health and the researchers it funds. Is destroying years of research progress really serving the American people? No, - said Ian Fucci, a cancer researcher at the institution.

Participants of the rally held placards with the words "Protect civil servants, because they protect you!" and "We trust science".

Are we going to stop the illegal takeover of the government by Elon Musk? Yes, we are. We will fight this in the courts. We will fight it in Congress. And there can be no business as usual in Congress. And we will fight this at such gatherings across the country, - said Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Recall

In the United States, about 75,000 federal employees have accepted the White House's offer of "furloughs" to resign but receive their paychecks until September. This is less than 5% of the total number of federal employees. The offer expired on Wednesday.