This year, the EU will spend more on exports from Russia than on aid to Ukraine - Bild

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 69827 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 73326 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 86187 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 142945 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 221260 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 185422 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 185132 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164633 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 116143 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100273 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.7m/s
76%
745mm
Popular news

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

May 27, 12:27 PM • 57802 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 74773 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 66856 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 23242 views

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

04:19 PM • 49086 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 66896 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 74815 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 69827 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 186014 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 574988 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Keith Kellogg

Kim Jong Un

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Chernihiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

05:27 PM • 14978 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 23278 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 95087 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 96664 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 93818 views
Actual

The Guardian

Fox News

Truth Social

Bild

Tesla Model Y

This year, the EU will spend more on exports from Russia than on aid to Ukraine - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

Despite sanctions, in 2025 Russia may receive more than 20 billion euros from the EU for the export of raw materials, which is more than military aid to Ukraine. The largest importers of Russian raw materials are China, India and Turkey.

This year, the EU will spend more on exports from Russia than on aid to Ukraine - Bild

The 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia does not have a significant impact, and therefore in 2025, Russia may receive more funds from the export of raw materials and energy to the EU than it spends on military aid to Ukraine. Only from the EU, this figure will be more than 20 billion euros. This is reported by Bild, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the EU has adopted 17 packages of sanctions against Russia, "but if you look at the real figures, it is only a drop in the ocean."

This year, Russia will earn 233 billion euros from the export of energy and raw materials. Only from the EU, this figure will be more than 20 billion. Much more than Europe provides military assistance to Ukraine. These figures are frightening and show why Russia has not the slightest incentive to stop its brutal aggressive war against Ukraine. In February 2025, other countries transferred 640 million euros to Putin's regime for gas, oil, liquefied gas, coal and uranium

- the publication notes.

Trump May Impose New Sanctions Against Russia as Early as This Week - WSJ 27.05.25, 05:25 • 3376 views

According to journalists, the largest supporters of Russia in terms of raw material imports are China, India and Turkey. Together, they buy about 2/3 of Russian energy exports.

"Huge revenues allow him to invest 6.3% of his GDP in armaments this year. This is about 40% of the Russian state budget. For comparison, the share of the German budget spent on armaments is half as much, at 19%. Thanks to huge energy exports, Russia can afford a thriving and ever-growing war economy. Every year, Putin's regime builds about 80 new tanks. In addition, more than 300 are being restored every year. But this is only the tip of the iceberg. More importantly, the Kremlin regime is currently ahead of Ukraine in the drone war. Ukrainian analysts suggest that this year Russia will create more than 150,000 long-range kamikaze drones, which it will use for daily attacks on Kyiv and other major cities," the article says.

Recall

The European Union approved a new, 17th, package of sanctions against Russia, aimed, among other things, at the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports, and is also preparing new restrictions against Russia.

In February, it was reported that the EU purchased 21.9 billion euros of Russian oil and gas, which exceeds financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 18.7 billion euros. The total profit from fossil fuel exports since the beginning of the invasion reached 847 billion euros.

Report: German Foreign Ministry report reveals discrepancies between EU and US on sanctions against Russia27.05.25, 09:44 • 2602 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
NATO
India
European Union
China
Turkey
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$63.75
Bitcoin
$109,560.60
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$37.01
Золото
$3,330.89
Ethereum
$2,668.16