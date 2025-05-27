This year, the EU will spend more on exports from Russia than on aid to Ukraine - Bild

The 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia does not have a significant impact, and therefore in 2025, Russia may receive more funds from the export of raw materials and energy to the EU than it spends on military aid to Ukraine. Only from the EU, this figure will be more than 20 billion euros. This is reported by Bild, reports UNN.

It is noted that the EU has adopted 17 packages of sanctions against Russia, "but if you look at the real figures, it is only a drop in the ocean."

This year, Russia will earn 233 billion euros from the export of energy and raw materials. Only from the EU, this figure will be more than 20 billion. Much more than Europe provides military assistance to Ukraine. These figures are frightening and show why Russia has not the slightest incentive to stop its brutal aggressive war against Ukraine. In February 2025, other countries transferred 640 million euros to Putin's regime for gas, oil, liquefied gas, coal and uranium - the publication notes.

According to journalists, the largest supporters of Russia in terms of raw material imports are China, India and Turkey. Together, they buy about 2/3 of Russian energy exports.

"Huge revenues allow him to invest 6.3% of his GDP in armaments this year. This is about 40% of the Russian state budget. For comparison, the share of the German budget spent on armaments is half as much, at 19%. Thanks to huge energy exports, Russia can afford a thriving and ever-growing war economy. Every year, Putin's regime builds about 80 new tanks. In addition, more than 300 are being restored every year. But this is only the tip of the iceberg. More importantly, the Kremlin regime is currently ahead of Ukraine in the drone war. Ukrainian analysts suggest that this year Russia will create more than 150,000 long-range kamikaze drones, which it will use for daily attacks on Kyiv and other major cities," the article says.

The European Union approved a new, 17th, package of sanctions against Russia, aimed, among other things, at the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports, and is also preparing new restrictions against Russia.

In February, it was reported that the EU purchased 21.9 billion euros of Russian oil and gas, which exceeds financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 18.7 billion euros. The total profit from fossil fuel exports since the beginning of the invasion reached 847 billion euros.

