Reports: German Foreign Ministry Report Reveals Discrepancies Between EU and US on Sanctions Against Russia**

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

May 27, 12:50 AM

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

May 27, 01:27 AM

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

01:58 AM

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

06:05 AM
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
May 23, 02:43 PM

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM
Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM
**Reports: German Foreign Ministry Report Reveals Discrepancies Between EU and US on Sanctions Against Russia**

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

According to media reports, EU-US talks on combating evasion of sanctions against Russia have failed. An EU special representative announced a break in communications with the American side.

**Reports: German Foreign Ministry Report Reveals Discrepancies Between EU and US on Sanctions Against Russia**

An internal document of the German Foreign Ministry shows that Europeans and Americans are no longer moving in the same direction when it comes to imposing economic sanctions against Russia, Suddeutsche Zeitung reports, UNN writes.

Details

"It will be financially painful for Russia," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on ARD on Sunday evening. New sanctions against Russia are on the threshold, the 18th package of EU sanctions is being prepared, because in recent days Moscow has again brought death and destruction to Ukrainian cities instead of peaceful negotiations, the publication writes.

Russia's strikes on Ukraine must be met with new Western sanctions - German Foreign Minister 26.05.25, 08:45 • 2936 views

"There will be a clear reaction from the West and, I think, also from the United States of America," Wadephul said.

"It seems that the hopes of Europeans for joint action with the Americans against the Russian aggressor will once again not come true," the publication notes.

According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and WDR, "negotiations with the US on joint efforts to combat Moscow's evasion of sanctions have failed." This, as indicated, is stated in the internal report of the German Foreign Ministry on the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which took place on May 20 in Brussels. According to the confidential document, EU Special Envoy for Sanctions David O'Sullivan complained about the complete disruption of transatlantic coordination on sanctions evasion. Therefore, there is no longer any "joint coverage". Cooperation in the G7 has also "lost momentum" in this plan.

According to tagesschau, according to the EU Special Envoy for Sanctions, "all channels of communication with the American side regarding sanctions evasion have been severed."

"How Europeans and Americans are going to agree on a further package of sanctions in these circumstances is a mystery. Especially since there are experts who believe that Trump would like to resume cooperation with Russia as soon as possible," the publication says.

The next EU sanctions, according to the German Foreign Ministry document, are likely to target the energy and banking sectors of Russia. Only Hungary rejects this and once again demonstrates "no desire to compromise". After the experience of the last few weeks, it is also doubtful whether the US government will participate, the publication writes.

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg24.05.25, 11:42 • 24664 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
Germany
United States
Hungary
