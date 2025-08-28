"This is not our war": Szijjártó accused Ukraine of "provocations" amid the scandal surrounding Robert Brovdi

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó sharply reacted to the statement of his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha after the ban on the entry of the Commander of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"), into Hungary and the Schengen zone. This is reported by UNN with reference to Szijjártó's page on the social network "X".

Details

As Szijjártó noted, Budapest "has nothing to do" with the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This is not our war! We are not responsible for it, we did not launch it, we have not been participating in it. Stop provoking us, stop risking our energy security, and stop making efforts to drag us into your war - he wrote.

Recall

The Hungarian authorities banned the entry of the commander of a Ukrainian military unit after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. Later it became known that it was Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"), the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, founder and former commander of the 414th separate unmanned systems brigade, better known as "Madyar's Birds".

In response to Hungary's actions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that official Kyiv would take reciprocal actions. Later, he reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine had summoned the Hungarian ambassador to Ukraine and handed over a note of protest.

Robert Brovdi himself responded to the entry ban to Hungary. He called the sanctions and restrictions "nonsense," accusing Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó of populism.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the domestic Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate the situation with the ban on Robert Brovdi's entry into Hungary.