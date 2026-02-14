"This is a surprise" - Zelenskyy commented on the change of the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
05:06 PM • 1376 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
04:21 PM • 4144 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
02:24 PM • 7690 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
12:44 PM • 11232 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 13471 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 12921 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 13959 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14187 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 13691 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 25968 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.2m/s
80%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 12600 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks narrowed the range of issues on the path to a settlement, but the most difficult ones remain - RubioFebruary 14, 09:03 AM • 3340 views
Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference - speech and meeting with Rubio plannedFebruary 14, 09:25 AM • 3140 views
Pentagon may have used AI tool in operation against Maduro - WSJFebruary 14, 10:59 AM • 6416 views
Patrol police released bodycam footage from the night a man died during detentionVideo01:12 PM • 5932 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 70779 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 106985 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 65634 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 83486 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 124301 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Wang Yi (politician)
Actual places
Ukraine
Europe
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 12613 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 13742 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 17130 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 39984 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 39104 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Series
Shahed-136

"This is a surprise" - Zelenskyy commented on the change of the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the replacement of the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations a surprise. He stated that the Russians want to postpone making a decision on ending the war.

"This is a surprise" - Zelenskyy commented on the change of the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the replacement of the head of the Russian delegation at the talks, calling it a surprise. He stated this at a briefing during the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, the Russians want to postpone the decision on ending the war and establishing peace. At the same time, he stated that Ukraine counts on the American side and will not allow the Russians to postpone or start negotiations from the very beginning, as the group has changed.

I think this will be a big mistake. I also hope that the Americans will not allow the Russians to play with them in such a way

- said the President.

Additionally

The Russian delegation at the talks will again be headed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide, former Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to "sell" the surrender of the Donetsk region by Ukraine to Russians as a victory.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine