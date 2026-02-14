Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the replacement of the head of the Russian delegation at the talks, calling it a surprise. He stated this at a briefing during the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

According to the head of state, the Russians want to postpone the decision on ending the war and establishing peace. At the same time, he stated that Ukraine counts on the American side and will not allow the Russians to postpone or start negotiations from the very beginning, as the group has changed.

I think this will be a big mistake. I also hope that the Americans will not allow the Russians to play with them in such a way - said the President.

The Russian delegation at the talks will again be headed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide, former Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky.

