Third strike in a week: dozens killed in Gaza after Israeli attack

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
0m/s
66%
April 3, 07:36 PM

April 3, 03:43 PM

April 3, 03:18 PM

April 3, 01:51 PM

Third strike in a week: dozens killed in Gaza after Israeli attack

Kyiv • UNN

 14896 views

Israeli forces strike a residential building in Beit Lahiya, killing at least 55 people, according to the Gaza Civil Defense. The UN warns of catastrophic conditions and the risk of famine in the north of the Strip.

Third strike in a week: dozens killed in Gaza after Israeli attack

The Israeli military on Tuesday struck a city in the northern Gaza Strip for the third time in a week, hitting a residential building and killing dozens of people. UNN reports with reference to The New York Times. 

Details

The Palestinian Civil Defense, Gaza's emergency service, reported that at least 55 people were killed in the city of Beit Lahiya. Gaza's Ministry of Health reported a higher number of casualties, saying that at least 93 people were killed, including 25 children.

The Israeli military said it was "aware of reports that civilians were injured" and that it was investigating the details. According to them, the area had been previously evacuated and was "an area of active fighting.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called the strike in Beit Lahiya "a horrific incident with terrible consequences" and noted that many of the children reportedly killed had likely fled strikes in other parts of Gaza. He said the Biden administration has reached out to the Israeli government for more information.

On Sunday, Israeli forces struck another residential neighborhood in Beit Lahiya, killing and wounding dozens of people, according to the Civil Defense. They also hit a residential building in the city on October 20, killing dozens of people, according to Palestinian officials and rescue workers.

The United Nations has warned of catastrophic conditions and the risk of starvation in northern Gaza, where it estimates that about 400,000 people remain stranded. Many of them are trapped in destroyed areas with limited access to food and medicine, according to UN officials.

Addendum

The day before, it was reported that negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza had resumed with the participation of representatives of Israel, Egypt, the United States and Qatar. However, no agreements are expected - according to The New York Times, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is waiting to see who will succeed President Biden. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

