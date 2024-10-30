Third strike in a week: dozens killed in Gaza after Israeli attack
Kyiv • UNN
Israeli forces strike a residential building in Beit Lahiya, killing at least 55 people, according to the Gaza Civil Defense. The UN warns of catastrophic conditions and the risk of famine in the north of the Strip.
The Israeli military on Tuesday struck a city in the northern Gaza Strip for the third time in a week, hitting a residential building and killing dozens of people. UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.
Details
The Palestinian Civil Defense, Gaza's emergency service, reported that at least 55 people were killed in the city of Beit Lahiya. Gaza's Ministry of Health reported a higher number of casualties, saying that at least 93 people were killed, including 25 children.
The Israeli military said it was "aware of reports that civilians were injured" and that it was investigating the details. According to them, the area had been previously evacuated and was "an area of active fighting.
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called the strike in Beit Lahiya "a horrific incident with terrible consequences" and noted that many of the children reportedly killed had likely fled strikes in other parts of Gaza. He said the Biden administration has reached out to the Israeli government for more information.
On Sunday, Israeli forces struck another residential neighborhood in Beit Lahiya, killing and wounding dozens of people, according to the Civil Defense. They also hit a residential building in the city on October 20, killing dozens of people, according to Palestinian officials and rescue workers.
The United Nations has warned of catastrophic conditions and the risk of starvation in northern Gaza, where it estimates that about 400,000 people remain stranded. Many of them are trapped in destroyed areas with limited access to food and medicine, according to UN officials.
Addendum
The day before, it was reported that negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza had resumed with the participation of representatives of Israel, Egypt, the United States and Qatar. However, no agreements are expected - according to The New York Times, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is waiting to see who will succeed President Biden.