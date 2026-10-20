They stole more than UAH 65 million worth of state-owned gas: a criminal group was exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Security Service and the National Police of Ukraine exposed a scheme in Dnipropetrovsk region involving the theft of state-owned gas worth more than UAH 65 million. The suspects sold the stolen gas through controlled filling stations as motor fuel, the SBU reported, according to UNN.

Details

The investigation established that the criminal scheme was organized by the head of the gas measurement and metrology service of the regional office of the state gas company. He involved his subordinate - the head of a division of the respective unit - in the illegal activity.

To conceal the unauthorized extraction of gas from the "pipeline," they disconnected meters at the gas transmission system, falsified accounting data and reporting documents. To carry out the next stage of the scheme, the officials involved 11 accomplices - representatives of an affiliated private enterprise engaged in the wholesale trade of fuel - the SBU noted.

All 13 detainees were notified of suspicion, in accordance with the crimes committed, under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 5 of Article 185 (theft committed on an especially large scale by an organized group);

Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 362 (unauthorized actions involving information in computer systems, committed by an organized group).

The detainees are currently in custody; they face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Security Service and the National Police of Ukraine detained two repeat offenders for preparing terrorist attacks in central Kyiv on the orders of the russian federation.