They discussed a visit to the United States: Zelenskyy confirms conversation with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The parties discussed his visit to the United States, UNN reports.

I spoke with President Macron about his visit to America. We are coordinating our actions. Emmanuel, thank you for your support - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Today, French President Emmanuel Macron reportedthat he had a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Recall

The UK is discussing the possibility of convening a group of European leaders for further talks on Russia's war in Ukraine. The meeting could take place as early as March 2. The plans are not final and are subject to change, and the meeting may take place virtually.