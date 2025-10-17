There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary

US President Donald Trump said he would hold a bilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Hungary, but he would be in touch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.

Details

There will be a bilateral meeting, but President Zelensky will be in touch with me. A big gap has emerged between them. There is a great dislike between them, but we will make it comfortable for everyone. There will be three participants, but perhaps in separate conversations - Trump said. - Trump said.

Recall

On Friday, October 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House, where he was met by Donald Trump.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest is "great news for the peace-loving peoples of the world," and added that his country is ready to organize the meeting.

Hungary held talks with the US and Russia and began preparations for the summit after the announcement of the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

At the same time, the German Foreign Ministry stated that Hungary must execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian parliament voted for Hungary's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court.