There is no slavery in Ukraine. Those not subject to mobilization have the right to leave - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is fighting for independence but does not restrict the rights of citizens not of mobilization age. Citizens not subject to mobilization have the right to leave the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is fighting for independence and freedom. At the same time, the state does not restrict the rights of citizens who are not of mobilization age. The Head of State announced this during a conversation with teachers and students of the Kyiv Aviation Institute, as reported by UNN.
Despite the fact that we are at war, and it is a war for independence and freedom, there is no slavery in Ukraine. And therefore, those people who want to leave, if they are not of mobilization age, they have the right to leave.
The President noted that citizens return and stay in Ukraine when they sincerely love their country.
People return when they love Ukraine without pathos. And they are here. I am grateful, by the way, to all of you for being here. When people love their state, if they are of an age where they need to defend the state, they defend their state. And most importantly, they defend a normal state in which they want to live.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine has lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia. A large number of people are still considered missing.