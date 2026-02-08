$43.140.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

BFM TV

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is fighting for independence but does not restrict the rights of citizens not of mobilization age. Citizens not subject to mobilization have the right to leave the country.

There is no slavery in Ukraine. Those not subject to mobilization have the right to leave - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is fighting for independence and freedom. At the same time, the state does not restrict the rights of citizens who are not of mobilization age. The Head of State announced this during a conversation with teachers and students of the Kyiv Aviation Institute, as reported by UNN.

Despite the fact that we are at war, and it is a war for independence and freedom, there is no slavery in Ukraine. And therefore, those people who want to leave, if they are not of mobilization age, they have the right to leave.

- said Zelenskyy.

The President noted that citizens return and stay in Ukraine when they sincerely love their country.

People return when they love Ukraine without pathos. And they are here. I am grateful, by the way, to all of you for being here. When people love their state, if they are of an age where they need to defend the state, they defend their state. And most importantly, they defend a normal state in which they want to live.

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine has lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia. A large number of people are still considered missing.

Alla Kiosak

Alla Kiosak

