There is no slavery in Ukraine. Those not subject to mobilization have the right to leave - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is fighting for independence and freedom. At the same time, the state does not restrict the rights of citizens who are not of mobilization age. The Head of State announced this during a conversation with teachers and students of the Kyiv Aviation Institute, as reported by UNN.

Despite the fact that we are at war, and it is a war for independence and freedom, there is no slavery in Ukraine. And therefore, those people who want to leave, if they are not of mobilization age, they have the right to leave.