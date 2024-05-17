There is no decision yet, but we declare our readiness: Duda on deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83087 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107740 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150559 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154563 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250753 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165475 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226116 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41465 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33532 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65742 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34051 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59961 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250753 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226116 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212173 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224691 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83087 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59961 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65742 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112991 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113880 views
There is no decision yet, but we declare our readiness: Duda on deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28019 views

President Andrzej Duda announced Poland's readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in the country, citing russian aggression and the need for NATO to adapt its security measures, although no decision has been made on Poland's accession to the nuclear exchange program.

There is no decision on Poland's accession to the Nuclear Sharing program yet, but President Andrzej Duda has declared his country's readiness to deploy nuclear weapons. This was reported by the Polish edition TVP, according to UNN.

There are no decisions yet (on joining Nuclear Sharing - ed), but we declare our readiness. The current deployment of nuclear weapons in Europe reflects the lines of contact between the defunct Warsaw Pact and NATO countries in the early 1950s, and meanwhile the changes we are facing, especially since the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine, are so advanced that the Alliance needs to adapt. I have no doubt that the security of the countries where nuclear weapons are deployed today is much higher

- Duda said

According to him, today russia is the biggest threat not only to Poland but to the whole of Europe.

We have long warned about the serious risks associated with the activities of the russian Federation. If the threat was not real, we would not spend 4% of GDP on defense. We see that russia, waging an offensive war against Ukraine, has switched to a war economy, is conducting provocative actions against NATO countries and violating further agreements. It is russia that is arming the Königsberg area, and it is russia that is moving nuclear weapons to the territory of belarus. I think it is clear who is pursuing the policy of escalation here

- Duda added.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized that the deployment of American nuclear weapons on Swedish territory during a war is highly likely.

Poland warns of risks of new sabotage and subversion in Europe by Russia15.05.24, 06:47 • 133624 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
natoNATO
swedenSweden
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

