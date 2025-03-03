There is a pause in relations between Ukraine and US, but there is no official talk of stopping aid - head of the foreign policy committee

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 19030 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 111420 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171469 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107932 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344281 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174030 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145217 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196211 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124965 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108186 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Popular news

70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

April 3, 04:20 PM • 10719 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22030 views

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM • 11042 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11224 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11501 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 19030 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87617 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 111420 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171469 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160795 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22108 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24992 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38908 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47493 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136041 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

There is a pause in relations between Ukraine and US, but there is no official talk of stopping aid - head of the foreign policy committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29641 views

The head of the Foreign Policy Committee, Merezhko, announced a temporary pause in relations between Ukraine and the United States. According to him, there are no official statements about the suspension of aid, and the UK can become a diplomatic bridge.

There is a pause in relations between Ukraine and US, but there is no official talk of stopping aid - head of the foreign policy committee

There is still a pause in relations between Ukraine and the United States, but there is no official talk of stopping aid. This was stated on Radio Svoboda by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation, MP Oleksandr Merezhko, UNN reports.

From what I can see, we have a certain pause for now. This is also, you know, important. We need emotions to calm down a bit. And, you know, as with every crisis, there are always two ways out. One is to intensify emotions, to make appropriate statements, and the other is to look for some kind of opportunity. So there are some opportunities even in this crisis

- The MP said.

According to him, there are no official talks about stopping the aid, only "hints". Oleksandr Merezhko believes that the aid will not be stopped because Donald Trump "understands the consequences for his popularity.

So far, I don't even see talk of stopping the aid, but rather such hints. Well, this is already quite dangerous, but I think that maybe this is part of a political game. And maybe even the kind of political pressure that Trump is trying to put on our president, on Ukraine. But there are no specific statements or confirmation of this information today. Moreover, I am still inclined to believe that there will be no suspension of aid. Because, let's proceed from the peculiarities of Trump's personality, his psychology. He wants to remain a popular politician. He understands what the consequences will be for him personally, for his popularity, if aid to Ukraine is cut off. So, at some level, it will still remain, but we are also not satisfied with this, because we are talking about increasing aid. So I think these are hints, and this is a form of political pressure

- Merezhko said.

According to him, the United Kingdom can play the role of a diplomatic bridge to improve relations.

"As far as I know, Trump is planning a state visit to the UK, a meeting with the prime minister, and a meeting with the royal family. So we see that the UK can play the role of a kind of political diplomatic bridge to improve relations between Ukraine and the United States. I can see from the statements that everyone understands that transatlantic solidarity cannot be allowed to be destroyed," Merezhko said.

The MP believes that Trump can be influenced by both his entourage and American society.

"It can even be his voters, because he is a democratically elected president who takes into account his voters, including the MAGA movement. It could be American evangelicals, as we have access through the Council of Churches, for example. These are also, as I have already mentioned, European partners. That is, we need to look for any opportunity that can influence this. We need to be creative, including public opinion in the United States, which plays a huge role, and Trump cannot ignore it," the MP believes.

Addendum

The day before, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the administration of US President Donald Trump is ready to resume cooperation with Ukrainian officials "when they are ready for peace.

Zelenskiy said on Sunday that the partnership between Kyiv and Washington remains strong.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House. During the meeting, Zelenskyy said that he would not accept a ceasefire without security guarantees. Subsequently, Zelenskyy left the White House earlier than planned.

Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace, and adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$69.81
Bitcoin
$82,656.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,129.49
Ethereum
$1,791.52