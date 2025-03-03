There is a pause in relations between Ukraine and US, but there is no official talk of stopping aid - head of the foreign policy committee
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Foreign Policy Committee, Merezhko, announced a temporary pause in relations between Ukraine and the United States. According to him, there are no official statements about the suspension of aid, and the UK can become a diplomatic bridge.
There is still a pause in relations between Ukraine and the United States, but there is no official talk of stopping aid. This was stated on Radio Svoboda by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation, MP Oleksandr Merezhko, UNN reports.
From what I can see, we have a certain pause for now. This is also, you know, important. We need emotions to calm down a bit. And, you know, as with every crisis, there are always two ways out. One is to intensify emotions, to make appropriate statements, and the other is to look for some kind of opportunity. So there are some opportunities even in this crisis
According to him, there are no official talks about stopping the aid, only "hints". Oleksandr Merezhko believes that the aid will not be stopped because Donald Trump "understands the consequences for his popularity.
So far, I don't even see talk of stopping the aid, but rather such hints. Well, this is already quite dangerous, but I think that maybe this is part of a political game. And maybe even the kind of political pressure that Trump is trying to put on our president, on Ukraine. But there are no specific statements or confirmation of this information today. Moreover, I am still inclined to believe that there will be no suspension of aid. Because, let's proceed from the peculiarities of Trump's personality, his psychology. He wants to remain a popular politician. He understands what the consequences will be for him personally, for his popularity, if aid to Ukraine is cut off. So, at some level, it will still remain, but we are also not satisfied with this, because we are talking about increasing aid. So I think these are hints, and this is a form of political pressure
According to him, the United Kingdom can play the role of a diplomatic bridge to improve relations.
"As far as I know, Trump is planning a state visit to the UK, a meeting with the prime minister, and a meeting with the royal family. So we see that the UK can play the role of a kind of political diplomatic bridge to improve relations between Ukraine and the United States. I can see from the statements that everyone understands that transatlantic solidarity cannot be allowed to be destroyed," Merezhko said.
The MP believes that Trump can be influenced by both his entourage and American society.
"It can even be his voters, because he is a democratically elected president who takes into account his voters, including the MAGA movement. It could be American evangelicals, as we have access through the Council of Churches, for example. These are also, as I have already mentioned, European partners. That is, we need to look for any opportunity that can influence this. We need to be creative, including public opinion in the United States, which plays a huge role, and Trump cannot ignore it," the MP believes.
Addendum
The day before, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the administration of US President Donald Trump is ready to resume cooperation with Ukrainian officials "when they are ready for peace.
Zelenskiy said on Sunday that the partnership between Kyiv and Washington remains strong.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House. During the meeting, Zelenskyy said that he would not accept a ceasefire without security guarantees. Subsequently, Zelenskyy left the White House earlier than planned.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace, and adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.