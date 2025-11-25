"There are significant results, and much work still lies ahead": Zelenskyy sees prospects after peace talks in Geneva

After negotiations with the US in Geneva, many prospects for a real path to peace are emerging, and there are significant results, but much work remains to be done. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following negotiations with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer before the meeting of the "coalition of the willing," UNN writes.

Details

"This morning I spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It was a good and very productive conversation," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude to Starmer for the condolences he extended to the Ukrainian people. "Tonight there was another Russian attack – and this at a time when Ukraine, together with America, Europe, and many others in the world, are working virtually around the clock to stop the bloodshed," Zelenskyy noted.

After the meetings in Geneva, we see many prospects that can make the path to peace real. There are significant results, and much work remains to be done. Today, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place. We have coordinated positions and priority issues for discussion, as well as some of our next steps and contacts. - Zelenskyy reported.

Addition

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine and the US began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. Following the initial 28-point peace plan, the US reduced it to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is "a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy for a deal before American Thanksgiving, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.