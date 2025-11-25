"There are significant results, and much work still lies ahead": Zelenskyy sees prospects after peace talks in Geneva

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
10:50 AM • 1256 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15146 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 15316 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 24215 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 33580 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 31030 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 27817 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 45967 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70936 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60805 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.5m/s
70%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appearedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 02:07 AM • 11416 views
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 17869 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 57437 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 38449 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 25939 views
Publications
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15137 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 72466 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 100678 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 91102 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 97319 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 61077 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 62539 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 69978 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 79320 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 73192 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Social network

"There are significant results, and much work still lies ahead": Zelenskyy sees prospects after peace talks in Geneva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced significant results after talks with the US in Geneva, which took place on November 23-24. He noted that there are many prospects for a real path to peace, but much work still lies ahead.

"There are significant results, and much work still lies ahead": Zelenskyy sees prospects after peace talks in Geneva

After negotiations with the US in Geneva, many prospects for a real path to peace are emerging, and there are significant results, but much work remains to be done. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following negotiations with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer before the meeting of the "coalition of the willing," UNN writes.

Details

"This morning I spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It was a good and very productive conversation," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude to Starmer for the condolences he extended to the Ukrainian people. "Tonight there was another Russian attack – and this at a time when Ukraine, together with America, Europe, and many others in the world, are working virtually around the clock to stop the bloodshed," Zelenskyy noted.

After the meetings in Geneva, we see many prospects that can make the path to peace real. There are significant results, and much work remains to be done. Today, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place. We have coordinated positions and priority issues for discussion, as well as some of our next steps and contacts.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Addition

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine and the US began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. Following the initial 28-point peace plan, the US reduced it to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is "a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy for a deal before American Thanksgiving, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Keir Starmer
Geneva
Donald Trump
Great Britain
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine