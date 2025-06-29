$41.590.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

There are no shellings of Sumy with barrel artillery: Kovalenko reported on the situation in the border area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Russian invaders have not pulled barrel artillery to Sumy region, where active battles with Ukrainian forces are ongoing. The enemy's advance in Sumy region has been stopped, and its activity in the border communities has significantly decreased.

There are no shellings of Sumy with barrel artillery: Kovalenko reported on the situation in the border area

The occupiers did not bring barrel artillery to the territory of the Sumy border region, where Russian assault troops entered and where active battles with Ukrainian soldiers are taking place. This was reported by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

We spoke with representatives of the Defense Forces working in the Sumy direction. They note that there are no shelling of the city of Sumy with barrel artillery

- wrote Kovalenko.

He noted that Russia can reach Sumy from the territory of the Kursk region with certain types of weapons (in particular, some types of MLRS).

As of today, there is no indication that the enemy has brought barrel artillery to the territory of the Sumy border region, where Russian assault troops entered, and where active battles with our soldiers are taking place.

- stated Kovalenko.

Addition

On June 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the advance of the Russian army in Sumy region has been stopped.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko, noted that the advance of Russian troops in the Sumy border region was stopped due to desertion and personnel losses.

Today, June 29, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, reported that the occupiers are trying to use infantry groups in the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities in Sumy region, but their activity has significantly decreased recently, and the enemy cannot achieve its goals to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Sums
Tesla
