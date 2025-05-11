There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

As of the morning of May 11, there are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, and enemy ships are in the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on the morning of May 11, 2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas.

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the message says.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 0 ships, of which 0 continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of ​​Azov - 5 ships, of which 4 moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of ​​1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

