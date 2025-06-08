Currently, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. In the Mediterranean, the Russians maintain three missile carriers – Navy.

As of 06:00 on 08.06.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

Over the past day, in the interests of the russian federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea – 6 vessels, 1 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – 4 vessels, 2 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait - the message says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

The European Union plans to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor threats and protect the infrastructure of the Black Sea region. Information will be transmitted to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

