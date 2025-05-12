There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

As of 06:00 on 12.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 4 ships, 2 of them continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 7 ships, 3 of them moved from the Bosporus Strait - the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Let us remind you

Representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Yevhen Yerin stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defence Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

111 combat clashes and 39 air strikes: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front