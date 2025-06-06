The White House is discussing ending support for Kyiv: Trump is outraged by Ukraine's strikes on Russian airfields

US President Donald Trump is outraged by Ukraine's decision to strike Russian military airfields of strategic aviation. The attack has angered the White House and sparked a new round of discussions about the advisability of further support for Kyiv. This was reported by The Atlantic, citing three administration officials and an outside White House adviser, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Donald Trump, in private conversations with advisers, expressed deep dissatisfaction that Ukraine took such a step without согласования зі Сполученими Штатами.

According to sources, a new wave of discussions has erupted after the Ukrainian attack on the advisability of further military and financial assistance to Kyiv. Trump's personal dissatisfaction with Zelensky has intensified again - the US president called him a "hothead" who, in his opinion, could push the world to World War III.

Zelensky did not warn the US president that he was going to strike deep into Russia's strategic forces, which would lead to a rapid escalation of the conflict, the day before the meeting in Turkey? - Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon said.

This week, Trump privately backed the right-wing view, criticizing Zelensky for allegedly showing off after the drone strikes; according to an adviser, Trump was impressed by the audacity of the strikes, but believes Zelensky should have focused on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Let us remind you

Donald Trump said that it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia "fight for a while" before intervening. He compared the situation to trying to break up children.

Disturbed by the war between Russia and Ukraine: what Trump said during a meeting with Merz