Disturbed by the war between Russia and Ukraine: what Trump said during a meeting with Merz

US President Donald Trump said he was saddened by what is happening between Russia and Ukraine. He said this during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports UNN.

Details

The German Chancellor thanked the US President for the warm welcome at the White House and noted that there is a good basis for cooperation between the two countries.

At the same time, Trump said that he would have a wonderful relationship with Germany.

Referring to the topic of the war in Ukraine, Trump noted: he is "sad" about what is happening with Russia and Ukraine.

Recall

The first personal meeting between Trump and Merz took place against the background of discussions on important international issues, including the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Trump also assured of support for Ukraine, but stressed the importance of ending the war