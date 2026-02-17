The Verkhovna Rada has developed a mechanism for special polling stations for military personnel to vote

The creation of special polling stations for military personnel during elections in a special or post-war period is possible only under clearly defined exceptional security circumstances to avoid abuses and falsifications. This was stated by People's Deputy Roman Lozynsky during a meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals for elections in a special or post-war period, as reported by UNN.

According to the MP, the most difficult and lengthy discussion revolved around the article of the draft law concerning special polling stations. Lozynsky emphasized that such stations are not an innovation but require a particularly cautious approach.

He reminded that the basic approach of the Central Election Commission provides for voting by military personnel and other persons serving in the military at regular polling stations. At the same time, there are territories where, due to mining, proximity to enemy positions, destroyed infrastructure, or other circumstances, organizing elections is impossible.

We understand that these territories will predominantly host representatives of the security and defense forces. And to avoid discriminating against them and to enable them to exercise their right to vote, it is necessary to provide for the establishment of special polling stations. - explained the deputy.

He emphasized that special polling stations should be used exclusively in exceptional cases, as they involve a different regime of access, observation, formation of election commissions, and overall organization of the electoral process.

This is a potentially sensitive mechanism that could become a breeding ground for abuse or manipulation. That is why, together with OPORA, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the members of the subgroup, we have defined clear circumstances that can serve as grounds for establishing such polling stations. – noted Lozynsky.

According to him, the proposed formulations are simultaneously specific enough to prevent the creation of special polling stations in rear cities such as Kyiv or Lviv, and flexible enough to respond to new security challenges after the law is adopted.

Particular attention was paid to the subject of submission for the creation of special polling stations. Lozynsky reported that after lengthy discussions, it was decided to introduce a single submission mechanism through the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine after consultations with all security and defense force structures, with subsequent submission to the Central Election Commission.

In conclusion, the People's Deputy emphasized that the working subgroup reached a consensus on the sensitive issue of special polling stations.

We have a formula: exceptional circumstances, a clear list of grounds, and a transparent decision-making algorithm. In our opinion, this minimizes the risks of abuse and at the same time guarantees the electoral rights of military personnel. – emphasized Lozynsky.

He clarified that the draft law clearly defines the list of exceptional circumstances under which a decision to establish special polling stations for military personnel may be made.

These circumstances include:

– the military unit or formation being in the area of combat or special tasks;

– the impossibility of organizing and conducting voting at the relevant regular polling station;

– other circumstances that make it impossible to organize and conduct voting for persons serving in the military at regular polling stations.

According to Lozynsky, it is precisely the clear legislative definition of such conditions that should prevent abuses and at the same time guarantee the exercise of electoral rights of military personnel in challenging security conditions.

In January 2026, the Central Election Commission proposed establishing a six-month transitional period between the end of martial law and the start of the election process. This period will allow for preparation for elections, taking into account the consequences of the war and mass displacement.