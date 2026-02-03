$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 5998 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
09:22 AM • 14518 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 25835 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 26577 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 26090 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 28123 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 33512 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 42679 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 28656 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
Publications
Exclusives
Verkhovna Rada begins its record 15th session: a new MP from "Servant of the People" has already taken the oath, and the NATO Secretary General has spoken.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1878 views

Serhiy Karabuta, elected as a People's Deputy from "Servant of the People," took the oath in the Verkhovna Rada. He officially began his work as a parliamentarian.

Verkhovna Rada begins its record 15th session: a new MP from "Servant of the People" has already taken the oath, and the NATO Secretary General has spoken.

During today's session of the Verkhovna Rada, Serhiy Karabuta, elected as a People's Deputy from "Servant of the People," took the oath of a People's Deputy, writes UNN.

Details

"Take your seat in the hall," said Oleksandr Kornienko, the first deputy chairman of the parliament presiding over the Verkhovna Rada session, after Karabuta took the oath.

"Serhiy Karabuta took the oath of a People's Deputy. 'Servant' has 228 deputies," said People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on social media regarding this matter.

After this, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is on a visit to Ukraine, began his speech from the parliament rostrum.

According to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the main points of the NATO Secretary General are:

  • "NATO countries provided 75% of all missiles that reached the front and 90% of air defense missiles within a year";
    • "NATO countries are developing weapons with Ukraine and quickly supplying them to the country";
      • "lasting peace requires the participation of the US and Canada. They are ready to provide certain guarantees. The coalition of willing parties is developing these guarantees";
        • "as soon as a peace agreement is reached, armed forces, aircraft in the air, and naval support from those countries that agree will immediately appear. Other countries will provide support in other ways";
          • "Ukraine needs long-term peace, not a second Budapest Memorandum or Minsk agreements."

            Addition

            Today, the Verkhovna Rada begins its 15th session, a record for one convocation. "Never in history has a parliament reached even the 13th session, but due to the war, it set a record here too," noted People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak the day before.

            According to the agenda, today the Verkhovna Rada also plans to consider:

            • report of the Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;
              • first reading: №14067 — draft law on amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding support for the development of efficient and sustainable centralized heat supply;
                • repeated second reading: №13219 — draft law on amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding the improvement of competitive conditions for electricity production from alternative sources;
                  • first reading: №14216 — draft law on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the restoration of solvency of certain state enterprises in the energy sector;
                    • second reading: №13450 — draft law on infrastructure projects in the energy sector that are of public interest;
                      • issues of ratification of agreements.

                        Recall

                        The Central Election Commission recognized Serhiy Karabuta, the next candidate in line, included in the electoral list of the political party "Servant of the People" under №156, as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine in the said elections.

                        Julia Shramko

