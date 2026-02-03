Verkhovna Rada begins its record 15th session: a new MP from "Servant of the People" has already taken the oath, and the NATO Secretary General has spoken.

During today's session of the Verkhovna Rada, Serhiy Karabuta, elected as a People's Deputy from "Servant of the People," took the oath of a People's Deputy, writes UNN.

Details

"Take your seat in the hall," said Oleksandr Kornienko, the first deputy chairman of the parliament presiding over the Verkhovna Rada session, after Karabuta took the oath.

"Serhiy Karabuta took the oath of a People's Deputy. 'Servant' has 228 deputies," said People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on social media regarding this matter.

After this, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is on a visit to Ukraine, began his speech from the parliament rostrum.

According to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the main points of the NATO Secretary General are:

"NATO countries provided 75% of all missiles that reached the front and 90% of air defense missiles within a year";

"NATO countries are developing weapons with Ukraine and quickly supplying them to the country";

"lasting peace requires the participation of the US and Canada. They are ready to provide certain guarantees. The coalition of willing parties is developing these guarantees";

"as soon as a peace agreement is reached, armed forces, aircraft in the air, and naval support from those countries that agree will immediately appear. Other countries will provide support in other ways";

"Ukraine needs long-term peace, not a second Budapest Memorandum or Minsk agreements."

Addition

Today, the Verkhovna Rada begins its 15th session, a record for one convocation. "Never in history has a parliament reached even the 13th session, but due to the war, it set a record here too," noted People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak the day before.

According to the agenda, today the Verkhovna Rada also plans to consider:

report of the Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

first reading: №14067 — draft law on amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding support for the development of efficient and sustainable centralized heat supply;

repeated second reading: №13219 — draft law on amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding the improvement of competitive conditions for electricity production from alternative sources;

first reading: №14216 — draft law on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the restoration of solvency of certain state enterprises in the energy sector;

second reading: №13450 — draft law on infrastructure projects in the energy sector that are of public interest;

issues of ratification of agreements.

Recall

The Central Election Commission recognized Serhiy Karabuta, the next candidate in line, included in the electoral list of the political party "Servant of the People" under №156, as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine in the said elections.