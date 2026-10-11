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The US threatens to halt arms supplies to Ukraine over strikes on Russian oil refineries, PURL at risk – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12795 views

According to the FT, the US is demanding that Kyiv stop strikes on Russian oil refineries. Arms supplies, intelligence, and the PURL mechanism are at risk.

The US threatens to halt arms supplies to Ukraine over strikes on Russian oil refineries, PURL at risk – FT

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is threatening to suspend the supply of American weapons to Ukraine and intelligence sharing if Kyiv does not stop attacking Russian oil refineries. The Financial Times reports this, citing European officials, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, on October 10 and 11, representatives of the U.S. administration called Ukrainian and European officials, attempting to secure an end to strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure.

They are calling Kyiv... They are calling everyone in Europe

— said one of the officials who received a call from a representative of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The PURL program is under threat

According to the FT, Washington is considering halting the PURL mechanism, through which European allies purchase American weapons for the Ukrainian army. In addition, the American side is threatening to restrict the transfer of intelligence information.

The United States can no longer be relied upon: Trump sharply criticized in the European Parliament for attacking Zelenskyy11.10.26, 16:35 • 17052 views

Among the Ukrainian officials contacted by U.S. representatives, the publication names Pavlo Palisa, deputy head of the Office of the President. The White House did not confirm or comment on information about such calls.

The report appeared after Trump announced on October 11 that an energy truce allegedly reached between Ukraine and Russia had been achieved. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv was ready to support a halt to strikes on energy facilities, but emphasized that the Russian side must also confirm the corresponding actions.

The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios10.10.26, 07:55 • 72786 views

Stepan Haftko

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