The US temporarily allowed operations with German assets of Rosneft despite sanctions: Berlin has six months to resolve the ownership issue
Kyiv
The US has issued a license for operations with Rosneft's German subsidiaries until April 29, 2026. This gives Berlin six months to resolve the issue of ownership and asset management.
The United States has issued a general license allowing transactions involving Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH – German subsidiaries of the Russian oil concern "Rosneft". This was reported by the US Treasury Department on its official website, according to Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
According to the document, transactions involving these companies are permitted until April 29, 2026, at 12:01 AM ET. Thus, Washington has given Berlin a six-month transition period for the German government to finally resolve the issue of ownership and management of assets previously controlled by "Rosneft."
According to Bloomberg, the decision was the result of consultations between the Donald Trump administration and German officials. The US considered issuing a non-renewable, limited general license to avoid disruptions in the German energy sector, where Rosneft companies hold stakes in key refineries, including the Schwedt Refinery.
The license effectively exempts Rosneft's German assets from US sanctions, allowing them to continue operations until a final decision is made on the transfer of control or sale.
