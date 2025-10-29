$42.080.01
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 12908 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 41144 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 29635 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 49282 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 28495 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75394 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48446 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47295 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114480 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
The US temporarily allowed operations with German assets of Rosneft despite sanctions: Berlin has six months to resolve the ownership issue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1256 views

The US has issued a license for operations with Rosneft's German subsidiaries until April 29, 2026. This gives Berlin six months to resolve the issue of ownership and asset management.

The US temporarily allowed operations with German assets of Rosneft despite sanctions: Berlin has six months to resolve the ownership issue

The United States has issued a general license allowing transactions involving Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH – German subsidiaries of the Russian oil concern "Rosneft". This was reported by the US Treasury Department on its official website, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the document, transactions involving these companies are permitted until April 29, 2026, at 12:01 AM ET. Thus, Washington has given Berlin a six-month transition period for the German government to finally resolve the issue of ownership and management of assets previously controlled by "Rosneft."

This is just one of the cards he's playing: Trump will tighten sanctions against Russia28.10.25, 21:38 • 4654 views

According to Bloomberg, the decision was the result of consultations between the Donald Trump administration and German officials. The US considered issuing a non-renewable, limited general license to avoid disruptions in the German energy sector, where Rosneft companies hold stakes in key refineries, including the Schwedt Refinery.

Oil prices fall amid fears of sanctions against Russia and increased OPEC+ production29.10.25, 08:19 • 3720 views

The license effectively exempts Rosneft's German assets from US sanctions, allowing them to continue operations until a final decision is made on the transfer of control or sale.

Diesel prices in Europe are soaring due to sanctions and refinery disruptions – Bloomberg28.10.25, 19:57 • 7936 views

Stepan Haftko

