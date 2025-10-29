The US temporarily allowed operations with German assets of Rosneft despite sanctions: Berlin has six months to resolve the ownership issue

The United States has issued a general license allowing transactions involving Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH – German subsidiaries of the Russian oil concern "Rosneft". This was reported by the US Treasury Department on its official website, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the document, transactions involving these companies are permitted until April 29, 2026, at 12:01 AM ET. Thus, Washington has given Berlin a six-month transition period for the German government to finally resolve the issue of ownership and management of assets previously controlled by "Rosneft."

This is just one of the cards he's playing: Trump will tighten sanctions against Russia

According to Bloomberg, the decision was the result of consultations between the Donald Trump administration and German officials. The US considered issuing a non-renewable, limited general license to avoid disruptions in the German energy sector, where Rosneft companies hold stakes in key refineries, including the Schwedt Refinery.

Oil prices fall amid fears of sanctions against Russia and increased OPEC+ production

The license effectively exempts Rosneft's German assets from US sanctions, allowing them to continue operations until a final decision is made on the transfer of control or sale.

Diesel prices in Europe are soaring due to sanctions and refinery disruptions – Bloomberg