The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
The U.S. State Department halts USAID investments in rebuilding Ukraine's energy system after Russian attacks. The agency also reduces its presence in Ukraine from 64 to 8 employees.
In addition to the completion of the Ukraine Energy Security Project, USAID is also drastically reducing its presence in Ukraine.
The USAID initiative has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to help Ukraine's energy system recover from Russian attacks. But this week the State Department cut off U.S. support for Ukraine's energy recovery efforts
Two USAID officials who work in the agency's mission in Ukraine have reported the suspension of the relevant initiative by the United States Agency for International Development. The suspension is aimed at millions of dollars worth of investments that were needed to overcome the consequences of the attacks by the Russian military.
This greatly undermines the ability of this administration to negotiate a ceasefire, and it will send a signal to Russia that we do not care about Ukraine or our past investments
The official also noted that the United States had previously provided enormous support to the Ukrainian government to avoid a macroeconomic crisis, as Russia has been and is waging war against Ukraine in two directions: military and economic. In particular, the invaders are trying to crush Ukraine's economy.
In addition to the completion of the Energy Security of Ukraine project, USAID is also drastically reducing its presence in Ukraine, according to NBC .
The USAID Bureau of Europe and Eurasia, which oversees the mission in Ukraine, has 115 employees in Washington, DC. The bureau's staff has been informed that the number of employees will be reduced to 29.
Prior to the Trump administration's recent moves, 64 American government employees and contractors served in Ukraine with the agency.
Only eight of these employees are to remain in place in Ukraine after the Trump administration placed the rest on administrative leave. Those who are not “critical” are to return to the United States.
Two officials warned that a USAID withdrawal from Ukraine would leave its power grid vulnerable in the dead of winter as it struggles to withstand attacks from new Russian missiles.
Russian terrorists launched a massive attack on the power system of Kharkiv region. The attacks damaged residential buildings and injured two local residents.
Earlier, UNN reported that according to the fifth point of the Energy Resilience Plan, Ukraine had to adapt to the constant threat of terrorist attacks from Russia and build up its defense.
