The US proposes that Europe resume purchases of Russian gas through an American company – WSJ

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering restoring the supply of Russian gas to Europe through an American intermediary company. The plan also envisages the transit of gas through Ukrainian territory. The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the White House has proposed a mechanism under which proceeds from the sale of Russian gas would be transferred to a special account in a third country.

According to the American side’s plan, this approach should prevent Russia from using gas revenues to finance the war against Ukraine.

Who is promoting the American initiative

According to the WSJ, the plan is being promoted by Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Washington had proposed that the European Union increase its purchases of Russian gas and that Ukraine resume its transit. However, details of the proposed arrangement remained unknown at the time.

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Russian gas currently meets less than 15% of the EU’s needs, whereas before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the figure was about 45%.

The European Union plans to completely phase out Russian gas by the end of 2027. It is not yet known whether European countries will accept the American proposal.

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