What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
The US is the only country capable of bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is the only country that can compel Ukraine and Russia to negotiate. The US is not imposing an agreement, but merely seeks to help end the devastating war.

The US is the only country capable of bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table - Rubio

The US appears to be "the only nation on earth" that can bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table to end the war. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Answering journalists' questions, Rubio says that the US appears to be "the only nation on earth" that can force representatives of Ukraine and Russia "to sit down at the negotiating table" to try to end the war.

I'm not here to offend anyone, but the United Nations has not been able to do it. There is no other country in Europe that could do it 

– said Rubio.

According to him, the US does not seek to impose an agreement on anyone.

We are not trying to force anyone into a deal they don't want to make. We just want to help them. Because we believe this is a war that is incredibly destructive, we believe this is a war that is incredibly dangerous 

- added the US Secretary of State.

Rubio said Trump has invested "a tremendous amount of time and political capital" to end the war. So far, negotiations have stalled, with several key stumbling blocks remaining, including over territory, as Russia adheres to its maximalist demands.

Kremlin announced that a wider range of issues, including territories, would be discussed at the Geneva talks16.02.26, 12:28 • 1902 views

Recall

The Ukrainian negotiating group officially departed for Switzerland, where another round of consultations on ending the war will take place on February 17-18, mediated by Washington. 

Antonina Tumanova

