The US is the only country capable of bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table - Rubio

The US appears to be "the only nation on earth" that can bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table to end the war. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Answering journalists' questions, Rubio says that the US appears to be "the only nation on earth" that can force representatives of Ukraine and Russia "to sit down at the negotiating table" to try to end the war.

I'm not here to offend anyone, but the United Nations has not been able to do it. There is no other country in Europe that could do it – said Rubio.

According to him, the US does not seek to impose an agreement on anyone.

We are not trying to force anyone into a deal they don't want to make. We just want to help them. Because we believe this is a war that is incredibly destructive, we believe this is a war that is incredibly dangerous - added the US Secretary of State.

Rubio said Trump has invested "a tremendous amount of time and political capital" to end the war. So far, negotiations have stalled, with several key stumbling blocks remaining, including over territory, as Russia adheres to its maximalist demands.

Kremlin announced that a wider range of issues, including territories, would be discussed at the Geneva talks

The Ukrainian negotiating group officially departed for Switzerland, where another round of consultations on ending the war will take place on February 17-18, mediated by Washington.