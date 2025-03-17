The US is discussing a settlement of the situation in Ukraine with Europe - Vitkoff
Kyiv • UNN
The US is in contact with Great Britain, Norway, France, Finland and other European countries regarding the settlement of the situation in Ukraine. The terms of the ceasefire are also being discussed.
The United States of America is maintaining contact with Great Britain, Norway, France, Finland and other European countries regarding the settlement of the situation in Ukraine. This was stated by US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff on CNN, UNN reports.
We are holding discussions with all interested European countries. These are France, Great Britain, Norway, Finland and all others. They are also discussing
According to him, Washington continues to actively discuss with its allies all the points that "will be included in the ceasefire regime".
Reminder
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation next week. US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff called his meeting with Putin positive.
President of Finland: Putin does not want peace, Ukraine needs weapons16.03.25, 15:34 • 55696 views