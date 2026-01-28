$42.960.17
The US has told Ukraine it must sign a peace deal with Russia to receive security guarantees - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

The US has informed Ukraine that security guarantees are contingent on signing a peace agreement with Russia. Negotiations in Abu Dhabi are ongoing, but Kyiv doubts Washington's commitments.

The US has told Ukraine it must sign a peace deal with Russia to receive security guarantees - Reuters

The United States has told Ukraine that it "must sign a peace agreement with Russia to receive US security guarantees," citing a source familiar with internal discussions, Reuters reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

US security guarantees are seen by Ukraine as a key element of any settlement that would end Russia's four-year invasion of Ukraine. Last week, the United States mediated talks in Abu Dhabi between Ukrainian and Russian envoys, at which, US officials said, progress was made toward reaching an agreement.

The Financial Times, the publication writes, reported that the Trump administration had made it clear to Ukraine that US security guarantees depended on Kyiv's agreement to a peace deal, which would likely require it to cede Donbas to Russia. 

FT reported on the US linking security guarantees for Ukraine and territorial concessions: White House denies27.01.26, 09:45 • 4492 views

But the source who spoke to Reuters said that the United States is not telling Ukraine what should be in a peace agreement, and that to assume that Washington is trying to force Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia is misleading," the publication says.

Russian-Ukrainian negotiators will meet again on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, possibly with the participation of American officials, the publication writes. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner returned from last weekend's talks optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement in the near future.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the US document on security guarantees for Ukraine is "100% ready," and Kyiv is now waiting for the time and place of its signing.

Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy25.01.26, 18:17 • 38501 view

Zelenskyy consistently states that Ukraine's territorial integrity must be protected in any peace agreement to end the war.

Ukraine is increasingly unsure whether Washington will commit to security guarantees, a senior Ukrainian official told the Financial Times, noting that the US "stops every time security guarantees can be signed."

The Kremlin said on Monday that the issue of territory remains fundamental to any agreement to end hostilities in Ukraine, Russian media reported, after weekend talks in Abu Dhabi.

New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy26.01.26, 19:23 • 36541 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
