FT reported on the US linking security guarantees for Ukraine and territorial concessions: White House denies

The Financial Times published an article titled "US links security guarantees for Ukraine to peace deal ceding territory." However, in response to a question about the conditions associated with security guarantees, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly stated that "this is totally false," FT journalist Christopher Miller reported on X, writes UNN.

Details

As the FT journalist notes, "the Trump admin has indicated to Ukraine that US security guarantees are contingent on Kyiv agreeing to withdraw from the Donbas."

"Ukraine wants to confirm the US security guarantees before it gives up any land. The US, however, believes Kyiv must give up the Donbas for the war to end and is doing little to pressure Russian leader Vladimir Putin to abandon one of his most hardline demands, the people said," reads an excerpt from the FT article.

The US, writes the FT journalist, also "suggested it would promise Ukraine more weaponry to bolster its peacetime army if — as the price of peace with Russia — it agreed to withdraw its forces from the parts of the eastern region it controls."

Ukrainian and European officials, the FT journalist notes, described the US stance as an attempt to strong-arm Kyiv into making painful territorial concessions Moscow has demanded in any deal.

In response to a question about the conditions associated with security guarantees, Anna Kelly, Deputy White House Press Secretary, stated: "This is totally false — the US’s only role in the peacemaking process is to bring both sides together to make a deal."

