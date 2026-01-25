Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy

Ukraine considers bilateral security guarantees with the United States of America a key element of national security. The relevant document is already fully prepared and awaits the determination of the date and place of signing. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with the media, UNN reports.

For us, security guarantees, first and foremost, are bilateral security guarantees with the United States of America - the document is 100 percent ready. We are waiting for our partners' readiness, the date and place when we will sign it, and then the document will go for ratification to the United States Congress and the Ukrainian Parliament. - Zelenskyy.

Recall

In 2026, Ukraine ranked 20th in the global military power rating among 145 countries, according to Global Firepower. The rating takes into account more than 60 indicators, including army size and economic potential.