$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
04:17 PM • 268 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
12:24 PM • 6874 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
11:02 AM • 11246 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 11527 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 13557 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 25094 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 42991 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 34561 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 42278 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39759 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1m/s
83%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kyiv, 1676 buildings remain without heating after the Russian attack on January 24 - KlychkoJanuary 25, 06:57 AM • 5616 views
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrates his 48th birthdayJanuary 25, 07:00 AM • 6740 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 missiles and 102 UAVs: air defense shot down 87 dronesPhotoJanuary 25, 07:19 AM • 4720 views
Iran declares readiness for action against US - mediaJanuary 25, 07:39 AM • 7356 views
Netanyahu rejected White House request for Israeli President Herzog to participate in Peace Council - AxiosJanuary 25, 08:17 AM • 4058 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 81535 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 94834 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 105577 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 99262 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 100191 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Village
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 18770 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 19013 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 35606 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 36103 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 49024 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Social network
Fox News

Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Ukraine views bilateral security guarantees with the US as a key element of national security. The document is 100% ready and awaits the determination of the date and place of signing.

Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy

Ukraine considers bilateral security guarantees with the United States of America a key element of national security. The relevant document is already fully prepared and awaits the determination of the date and place of signing. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with the media, UNN reports.

For us, security guarantees, first and foremost, are bilateral security guarantees with the United States of America - the document is 100 percent ready. We are waiting for our partners' readiness, the date and place when we will sign it, and then the document will go for ratification to the United States Congress and the Ukrainian Parliament.

- Zelenskyy.

Recall

In 2026, Ukraine ranked 20th in the global military power rating among 145 countries, according to Global Firepower. The rating takes into account more than 60 indicators, including army size and economic potential.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
United States Congress
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine