The US has offered assistance in negotiations between India and Pakistan
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has offered Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir US mediation in negotiations with India to avoid future conflicts. The situation has escalated following India's missile strikes on Pakistan.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief of Staff Asim Munir on Friday and offered U.S. mediation, UNN reports, citing CNN.
Details
Rubio "continued to urge both sides to seek ways to de-escalate," the report said, adding that he offered U.S. assistance "in starting constructive talks to avoid future conflicts."
The publication notes that this is the first such offer of U.S. assistance mentioned in reports of his phone calls with Pakistani or Indian officials.
Earlier
U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance said that the United States cannot force either of the nuclear powers to "lay down their arms", so it will not interfere in the Indian-Pakistani conflict.
Recall
The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. According to the authorities of the attacked country, 25 people were killed and another 46 were injured.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires and expressed its protest to him. The Indian Foreign Ministry said that the missile strikes were carried out to stop planned terrorist attacks.