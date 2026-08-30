The U.S. has begun training Polish special forces in drone tactics based on Ukraine’s experience

American "Green Berets" in Germany are training Polish special forces in new drone tactics developed based on Ukraine's experience of confronting Russian forces. Poland has become the first U.S. NATO ally to join such training, Associated Press reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The training is taking place at the Hohenfels training area in Germany. According to the scenario, the Polish special forces must infiltrate through simulated enemy lines, cross several kilometers of territory controlled by the adversary, and use drones against a key target.

We are using the lessons learned in Ukraine. All these consequences that, as we see, either Russia or Ukraine has had to overcome—we are doing everything possible to replicate them —a U.S. "Green Beret" officer told AP.

The program was created just a few months ago. It was previously tested twice by U.S. special forces, and now, for the first time, troops from another NATO country have been involved in the training.

Training could be expanded to the entire Alliance

The U.S. military plans to conduct such training several times a year. One officer suggested that, over time, most or even all 32 NATO countries could become interested in participating in the program.

AP notes that the training demonstrates how the United States and its allies are adapting military training to modern methods of drone use, drawing on Ukraine's experience.

Full-scale military exercises of the Coalition of the Willing will take place in the autumn - Macron