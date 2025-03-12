The US and Ukraine did not discuss Zelensky's resignation in Jeddah - Fox News
Kyiv • UNN
The resignation of Volodymyr Zelensky was not raised at the negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Jeddah. This was reported by Fox News journalist Nana Sajaia.
On Tuesday, March 11, in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), the resignation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not discussed at the negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of Fox News journalist Nana Sajaia on the social network X (Twitter).
A source directly involved in the negotiations between the US and Ukraine told me that holding elections or the resignation of President Zelenskyy was not discussed in Jeddah
As a reminder, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a "dictator without elections".
Ukrainian President stated his readiness to resign in exchange for Ukraine's membership in NATO. He also noted that holding elections does not guarantee his absence in the presidential race.
