Kellogg: Ukraine cannot hold elections now because it contradicts the Constitution

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that the Constitution of Ukraine prohibits holding elections during active hostilities, but still believes that they are necessary because it is a sign of democracy in times of war. Kellogg said this on the air of the NewsMax TV channel, Radio Liberty reports, UNN reports.

They (Ukraine - ed.) can't do it right now, because it's in their constitution that Ukrainians can't hold elections until the fighting is over. But we will reach a point where they will have to hold elections. This is a sign of a healthy democracy - Kellogg said.

He emphasized that the elections do not mean that Zelenskyy should go, but stressed that a sign of a healthy democracy is the willingness and ability to hold elections even in wartime.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he cannot be illegitimate, as he was elected by 73% of voters, and it is impossible to hold elections during the war.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova saidthat the issue of holding elections by the end of 2025 was not discussed. Ukraine is ready to explain why elections during the war are impossible.