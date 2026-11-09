The United States said that Ukraine and russia are demonstrating “some flexibility” regarding territories ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi

Ahead of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, both Ukraine and Russia are demonstrating some flexibility in unofficial discussions regarding a possible exchange of territories. Reuters reports this, citing a U.S. official, UNN reports.

Ahead of the U.S.-mediated talks to be held in Abu Dhabi this week, both Russia and Ukraine are demonstrating some flexibility in unofficial discussions regarding a possible exchange of territories, as President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to resolve the conflict - the publication writes.

The U.S. official said that security guarantees for Ukraine would be one of the main topics of discussion, including the possibility of providing Kyiv with protection under Article 5, as stipulated by NATO.

Both Ukraine and Russia maintain an unyielding position on territorial issues. Ukraine wants Russia to withdraw to the original border between the two countries, while Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to take control of the entire Donbas. However, the official noted that both sides are privately demonstrating some willingness to compromise. Any territorial agreement is likely to be concluded at the end of the talks, after an agreement is reached on other issues, including the postwar security architecture, the official added - the publication adds.

U.S. ambassadors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will lead U.S. mediation efforts at the talks in Abu Dhabi, which will last two days. The official noted that the ambassadors would likely visit Russia after the talks to meet with Putin.

This is the first time I have felt that there is a genuine desire on the Russian side to end the conflict - the official said.

We remind you

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov stated that significant attention is planned to be devoted to the humanitarian track at the talks in Abu Dhabi — prisoner exchanges need to be intensified.