The United States must not give Putin a financial lifeline: senators issue statement on Trump's authorization of Russian diesel fuel imports

The United States should not give Putin a financial lifeline. This is stated in a statement released by seven U.S. senators, UNN reports.

Details

They believe that the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to allow imports of Russian fuel was made without a legal basis.

President Trump's decision to allow imports of Russian diesel fuel into the United States directly contradicts ... the law. The administration also did not consult with Congress or provide any justification for its decision, as required by law. The United States should not give Putin a financial lifeline while Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians. The administration must immediately change course - the statement says.

The document was signed by Democratic senators Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal, and Ron Wyden, as well as Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis, and John Curtis.

Recall

On October 9, Donald Trump announced that he had reached an agreement with Putin on supplying Russian diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets. According to the U.S. president, this should help curb rising energy prices amid the war with Iran.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate accused Trump of betraying Ukraine over a diesel deal with Putin